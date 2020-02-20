Orient coach Embleton wants to finish the campaign with a positive goal difference

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has set a target of finishing the season with a positive goal difference for his squad as they head into the final 12 fixtures.

The O's currently sit on minus nine as they head into a clash with Oldham Athletic, who are 18th, on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town last weekend.

Embleton and his side will welcome Dino Maamria's men to Brisbane Road on Saturday as they look to start striving towards that goal.

"One of my targets, I make no secrets of it, is that we try to end the season with a positive goal difference and I think if we do so then we give ourselves a positive end to the season," he said.

"Jobi (McAnuff) and I had a conversation a couple of weeks ago, we spoke about how similar we've found this season to when we were first in the National League.

"People getting their heads around the level and getting to grips with change, so we said if we can approach it with a similar manner, are we going to go and win League Two next year? Who knows," he smiled.

"It's more about trying to build the positivity within the club and the squad, so when we return in pre-season we have a difference focus and mindset.

"I haven't got an outstanding set target of where I want to get to. Would I love to finish top half? That would've been my real target at the start of the season realistically."

The O's will remain confident after taking seven points from the last 12 available and Embleton added: "It's very difficult the situation we've all found ourselves in this year.

"This was always going to be the most ridiculous season for all of us because of the circumstances we went through during the summer, and then we changed manager.

"I understand fully I was part of that situation when a manager was brought in and I was part of the management team when Carl (Fletcher) was here and I take responsibility as Carl did.

"Then it changed back again and I understand that causes upheaval for people, but it was always going to be a surreal season. Nobody could ever say the club has done it right or wrong or whether I did things right or wrong as there is no script.

"All I can say is I'm now Leyton Orient's permanent head coach and since I've been in that role, my record for me is ok, as I want to win every game but I feel there has been an upturn in form."