Search

Advanced search

Orient coach Embleton wants to finish the campaign with a positive goal difference

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 February 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has set a target of finishing the season with a positive goal difference for his squad as they head into the final 12 fixtures.

The O's currently sit on minus nine as they head into a clash with Oldham Athletic, who are 18th, on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town last weekend.

Embleton and his side will welcome Dino Maamria's men to Brisbane Road on Saturday as they look to start striving towards that goal.

"One of my targets, I make no secrets of it, is that we try to end the season with a positive goal difference and I think if we do so then we give ourselves a positive end to the season," he said.

"Jobi (McAnuff) and I had a conversation a couple of weeks ago, we spoke about how similar we've found this season to when we were first in the National League.

"People getting their heads around the level and getting to grips with change, so we said if we can approach it with a similar manner, are we going to go and win League Two next year? Who knows," he smiled.

You may also want to watch:

"It's more about trying to build the positivity within the club and the squad, so when we return in pre-season we have a difference focus and mindset.

"I haven't got an outstanding set target of where I want to get to. Would I love to finish top half? That would've been my real target at the start of the season realistically."

The O's will remain confident after taking seven points from the last 12 available and Embleton added: "It's very difficult the situation we've all found ourselves in this year.

"This was always going to be the most ridiculous season for all of us because of the circumstances we went through during the summer, and then we changed manager.

"I understand fully I was part of that situation when a manager was brought in and I was part of the management team when Carl (Fletcher) was here and I take responsibility as Carl did.

"Then it changed back again and I understand that causes upheaval for people, but it was always going to be a surreal season. Nobody could ever say the club has done it right or wrong or whether I did things right or wrong as there is no script.

"All I can say is I'm now Leyton Orient's permanent head coach and since I've been in that role, my record for me is ok, as I want to win every game but I feel there has been an upturn in form."

Latest East London Sports News

Netball: London Pulse look to silence Sirens in Superleague opener

09:00 Alfie Kaye
Olivia Tchine in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)

London Pulse begin the new Superleague campaign with a trip to Arena Birmingham to face Strathclyde Sirens on Saturday.

Orient coach Embleton wants to finish the campaign with a positive goal difference

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has set a target of finishing the season with a positive goal difference for his squad as they head into the final 12 fixtures.

Asics London 10k launches new youth running initiative

06:30
Asics London 10k has launched the Weetabix Youth Protein Challenge. Picture: Asics

ASICS London 10K has launched a brand new running initiative for children called the Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge.

Table-topping Wapping men suffer a second straight loss as St Albans claim the spoils

Yesterday, 15:30
Wapping sixths in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's men suffered a second successive defeat in Conference East, but remain top of the table.

Vetterlein: West Ham Women 'need to fix small things'

Yesterday, 15:00
Laura Vetterlein of West Ham and Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

West Ham Women must fix the small things to get back to winning ways in the Super League according to Laura Vetterlein.

East London battle to victory at Old Cooperians

Yesterday, 14:30
Action from the London Three Essex match between East London and Campion at the Memorial Ground in West Ham (pic Tim Edwards)

East London battled their way to a 12-3 win over a gritty Old Cooperians side in London Three Essex as Storm Dennis hit the UK on Saturday.

Hockey: Danson-Bennett announces retirement

Yesterday, 13:36
England's Alex Danson collides with South Korea's A Hyeon Hwang during the Vitality Women's Hockey World Cup Play-Off match (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Great Britain and England Hockey have announced that Alex Danson-Bennett has decided to retire from playing.

Moyes praises West Ham effort in Man City loss

Yesterday, 08:01
West Ham United manager David Moyes after the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium

West Ham manager David Moyes praised his players for the effort and organisation shown in their midweek defeat at defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

PROMOTED CONTENT

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

Most read sport

O's boss explained his reasons for confronting a fan

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Sammy tells his story of bygone boxing era

Sammy McCarthy celebrates winning the British featherweight title in 1954 with trainer Snowy Buckingham and manager Jack King

West Ham U23s 'will love' London Stadium outing

A general view of the pitch at London Stadium

Orient coach Embleton wants to finish the campaign with a positive goal difference

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Plans submitted for £30 million regional ice centre in Lee Valley

Plans have been submitted for �30 million regional ice centre in east London (Pic: Grayling)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Youngsters encouraged to ditch crime for cash at Petticoat Lane market event

Faron Alex Paul from Cockney Pride. Picture: Faron Alex Paul

Woman in serious condition after Shadwell crash

The crash happened in Commercial Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tower Hamlets Council refuses to reconsider plans to close down East End’s oldest school

Laura Gibson said she now two weeks to find a new school for her 13-year-old daughter Alicia. Picture: LDRS

Violent Barking Riverside burglar jailed after being caught during South Woodford home invasion by retired Tower Hamlets police sergeant

David Hansen, of Lawes Way, Barking Riverside, has been jailed for nine years for carrying out an aggravated burglary in South Woodford. Picture: Met Police

TfL workers at Blackwall Tunnel set to strike

The Blackwall tunnel Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Netball: London Pulse look to silence Sirens in Superleague opener

Olivia Tchine in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)

Orient coach Embleton wants to finish the campaign with a positive goal difference

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Third of Tower Hamlets’ City Hall-funded affordable homes are complete, figures reveal

The number of GLA-funded affordable homes to have been completed since 2016 has been revealed. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Asics London 10k launches new youth running initiative

Asics London 10k has launched the Weetabix Youth Protein Challenge. Picture: Asics

Table-topping Wapping men suffer a second straight loss as St Albans claim the spoils

Wapping sixths in action (pic Iain McAuslan)
Drive 24