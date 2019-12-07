One of the worst games of football O's coach Embleton admitted after Oldham draw

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton dubbed their 1-1 draw with Oldham Athletic as 'one of the worst games of football' he's ever seen.

The O's attacking midfielder Jordan Maguire-Drew poked home a ball in from Lee Angol in the 25th minute to earn them a point after going 1-0 down in only the second minute of play as Jonny Smith found the net.

Embleton did insist it's not a game they'll remember but they were pleased to grab a point to end a three game losing run in League Two.

"We've been talking all week about three points and getting that winning feeling back, so you feel disappointed that we didn't perform today (Saturday), and I don't think it will be one we'll remember in terms of quality in the game.

"It was possibly one of the worst games of football I've ever seen so to come away from a poor game and a poor performance with a point on the road we've got to be happy with it."

Oldham netted early on through Smith and Embleton feels conceding in that manner summed the performance up.

"It summed us up, we looked sluggish, to a degree I take some responsibility for that as we played Wednesday night and I kept a very similar team to the one that went out on Wednesday and performed really well.

"Maybe in hindsight fresher legs might have helped that, but at the same time, I just felt we were off the pace and off the mark.

"It tolled in the way we got caught for the goal and a couple similar moves and we put ourselves under pressure as we had no real energy or fight about us."

He was however pleased with the way they scored the equaliser thanks to Lee Anogl and Maguire-Drew.

"I thought we worked it well, we worked on a couple of moves on how we get up the pitch and affect the opposition, and the players they had in their team.

"It was Lee who ran down that right hand side and worked well to get onto the ball, we've been without him the last couple of days and didn't travel with the boys last night as he's been suffering with illness, but he put his body on the line.

"I think Jordan Maguire-Drew touched it in, but somehow it went over the line anyway."