Leyton Orient boss Embleton insists they need a stronger mindset

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has insisted his strong need a stronger mindset to kill games off after taking early leads after a 2-2 draw with Oldham Athletic.

The O's conceded twice in three minutes with Zak Dearnley's brace coming only two minutes after the home side had taken the lead themselves.

Striker Danny Johnson tapped the ball home in the 54th minute to earn Orient a point but the boss revealed he refuses to accept that type of first-half performance.

"The message to the lads there is that too many times this season has that happened. The first half has been a 'huff' type of performance and then we've come out all singing all dancing and put it right, whether it be with a win or a with a draw.

"I'm not willing to accept that now.

"We've taken the lead in the last two weeks, deservedly so today, and then our mindset changes. I feel there needs to be a little bit more of a stronger mindset, obviously to not let an opposition back in, but we need to manage the game better.

"There have been too many times this year when we've conceded at poor times in the game - whether that be late in the 90th minute or just before or after half time.

"The big moments in the games are where we have to manage better."

The boss believes the all round defending for both of Oldham's goals was sloppy and has to be better.

"First and foremost, the manner in which we gave the corner away was sloppy. We didn't work the throw-in down the line or work out way out of that corner well enough, which therefore would not have led to us having to defend a set-piece.

"We knew that Oldham were going to come here and try to make it difficult for us today and there was a massive focus on when they do get their opportunities to put the ball in the box, whether it be a long throw, a free-kick or a corner, we've got to be ready and switched on to defend those.

"I won't point a finger at people because I haven't actually watched the goals back, I won't do that until later.

"But for me, numerous opportunities for us to defend, people losing their markers and ultimately we gave away a sloppy goal and I don't think the second goal was too dissimilar."