Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient says EFL must consider all options including regionalisation

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 April 2020

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Leyton Orient believe the EFL must consider all options to help clubs survive financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

There is a concerted campaign for reform among League One and Two clubs facing acute financial hardship in the wake of the pandemic bringing football to a shuddering halt.

A lot of that talk is about regionalising the leagues to create more local rivalries and cut costs on long trips up and down the country.

O’s chairman Nigel Travis believes it is something that should be very much considered by the EFL.

“It hasn’t been debated at all at league level in the meetings we’ve been in and it’s an interesting one,” Travis told the club website.

“I think Danny (Macklin) did the calculations that it would only save us a couple thousand a year, but it does bring local rivalries, so I for one with a personal view not the view of Leyton Orient, it’s an option we should consider.”

You may also want to watch:

Chief executive Danny Macklin says not just regionalisation but almost every option is on the table in case of whatever scenario suits the crisis best.

“Myself and Nigel have been on a number of meetings with League Two and to an extent League One chairmen and chief executives,” he added.

“The first thing we want to lead with is the conversations we’re having, led by some phenomenal leadership from Ricky Parry the new chairman of the EFL, who should be applauded, looking at many options.

“At the moment every option is on the table because we’re discussing every scenario and every possible way we can reduce our costs as a club and as a league.

“I’ll be honest, we have about 13 to 14 overnight stays when you’re going to places like Carlisle and Morecambe, if through regionalisation you could reduce that to half a dozen, that saves a lot of money.

“We are cost-effective in the way that we book our hotels and coach travel, but every single penny we can try and save is going to massively help us, as we get on that road to sustainability.

“If we’ve got the likes of more local derbies, Southend United etc, there will be more people that will come to games.

“We’ve got some big teams in our league like Plymouth and from that perspective it could help, but the other side of the argument is you can’t beat an away trip.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Coronavirus: England Hockey confirm season conclusion

44 minutes ago
Fans gather before the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre

Following the suspension of domestic hockey in March and the decision no domestic hockey would be played before June 30, the England Hockey Board has confirmed how the 2019-20 season will be concluded.

Coronavirus: FIFA medical chief warns against football return

59 minutes ago
A general view of a FIFA flag

FIFA medical chief Michel D’Hooghe has warned against a return to football before September while World Athletics has launched a fund to support athletes experiencing financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leyton Orient says EFL must consider all options including regionalisation

16:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient believe the EFL must consider all options to help clubs survive financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Clubs work on standardised Project Restart protocols

14:40
Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Top-flight clubs will work to standardised return-to-training protocols as part of the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’.

Coronavirus: ECB to consider private equity for The Hundred

13:00
Andrew Strauss (left) with ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison during a photocall to unveil him as the new Director of England Cricket, at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2015

The England and Wales Cricket Board could consider private equity investment for The Hundred in an effort to minimise the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a new report has claimed.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 28

11:44
Sam Allardyce is unveiled as the new West Ham manager

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Coronavirus: Yellow cards for spitting footballers says doctor

08:07
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli is shown a yellow card by referee Stuart Attwell during their FA Cup third round tie at Middlesbrough

Yellow cards should be handed out to players who spit on the field when football resumes, a FIFA council member has said.

Coronavirus: Talks to restart Premier League ‘as soon as possible’

Yesterday, 17:49
The Premier League trophy.

Talks are ongoing to get the Premier League up and running as soon as possible, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods’ comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient says EFL must consider all options including regionalisation

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

One year on from O’s being crowned champions after a two-year exile from the EFL

Justin Edinburgh and his Leyton Orient players celebrate winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Yellow cards for spitting footballers says doctor

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli is shown a yellow card by referee Stuart Attwell during their FA Cup third round tie at Middlesbrough

Coronavirus: Talks to restart Premier League ‘as soon as possible’

The Premier League trophy.

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man found with stab injury to the head in Poplar

A man in his 30s was found by police with a slash injury to his head in Poplar High Street on April 27. Picture: MPS Tower Hamlets

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford mosque volunteers thank frontline staff by sending food delivery to Whitechapel hospital

A thank you sticker attached to items given to the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations

Sam donates stem cells in ‘10,000 people’ appeal to register with DKMS and beat blood cancer

Sam Schmidt has donated blood stem cells. Picture: DKMS

Jailed: Whitechapel drugs gang sentenced to 49 years in prison following ‘explosion’ in heroin and cocaine supply

Top row: Habibur Rahman, Raja Miah, Jamile Hussain, Oliur Rahman. Second row: Rakib Uddin, Soliman Rabie, Abu Tahir Siddiki, Rohel Ahmed. Third row: Imthiaz Islam, Mohammed Ahmed, Rashiq Uddin, Enamur Rahman. Bottom row: Mohammed Mohibur Rahman, Ahmadur Rahman, Abdul Aziz, Akbor Hussain. Pic: MET POLICE

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: England Hockey confirm season conclusion

Fans gather before the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre

Coronavirus: FIFA medical chief warns against football return

A general view of a FIFA flag

Leyton Orient says EFL must consider all options including regionalisation

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Coronavirus: Clubs work on standardised Project Restart protocols

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match
Drive 24