Leyton Orient says EFL must consider all options including regionalisation

Leyton Orient believe the EFL must consider all options to help clubs survive financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

There is a concerted campaign for reform among League One and Two clubs facing acute financial hardship in the wake of the pandemic bringing football to a shuddering halt.

A lot of that talk is about regionalising the leagues to create more local rivalries and cut costs on long trips up and down the country.

O’s chairman Nigel Travis believes it is something that should be very much considered by the EFL.

“It hasn’t been debated at all at league level in the meetings we’ve been in and it’s an interesting one,” Travis told the club website.

“I think Danny (Macklin) did the calculations that it would only save us a couple thousand a year, but it does bring local rivalries, so I for one with a personal view not the view of Leyton Orient, it’s an option we should consider.”

Chief executive Danny Macklin says not just regionalisation but almost every option is on the table in case of whatever scenario suits the crisis best.

“Myself and Nigel have been on a number of meetings with League Two and to an extent League One chairmen and chief executives,” he added.

“The first thing we want to lead with is the conversations we’re having, led by some phenomenal leadership from Ricky Parry the new chairman of the EFL, who should be applauded, looking at many options.

“At the moment every option is on the table because we’re discussing every scenario and every possible way we can reduce our costs as a club and as a league.

“I’ll be honest, we have about 13 to 14 overnight stays when you’re going to places like Carlisle and Morecambe, if through regionalisation you could reduce that to half a dozen, that saves a lot of money.

“We are cost-effective in the way that we book our hotels and coach travel, but every single penny we can try and save is going to massively help us, as we get on that road to sustainability.

“If we’ve got the likes of more local derbies, Southend United etc, there will be more people that will come to games.

“We’ve got some big teams in our league like Plymouth and from that perspective it could help, but the other side of the argument is you can’t beat an away trip.”