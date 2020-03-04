Search

Orient boss Embleton will be deciding on futures as plans start for next season's squad

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 March 2020

Marvin Ekpiteta of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Marvin Ekpiteta of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient will be working out the squad they intend to have next season with just 11 League Two fixtures left to be played this term.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

The O's had their game at Forest Green Rovers postponed due to a waterlogged pitch from Storm Jorge but they still have 11 games left and that gives head coach Ross Embleton plenty of time to decide who he would like to keep next season and who he might like to try move on.

Contract wise the O's moved to secure goalkeeper Sam Sargeant to compete for the number one spot with Lawrence Vigouroux, but they now face decisions about many other players.

Defender Marvin Ekpiteta is out of contract but the club will certainly be trying to tie down his services as an integral part of the backline.

They will also no doubt be keen to extend the contract of youngster Ruel Sotiriou who has impressed heavily since breaking into the first-team picture on Boxing Day.

The future of player/coach Jobi McAnuff will entirely depend on his fitness and whether he features at all this season, if not it is expected that he could be moved into a full-time coaching role at the club.

James Dayton has struggled with injury during his time at Brisbane Road so far, but could earn himself a new deal if he impresses in the final stretch.

Experienced Matt Harrold has not been involved of the late so his future remains uncertain, while fellow striker James Alabi is set to leave the club once his contract expires as he is currently on loan at National League side Eastleigh.

Midfielder Dale Gorman is another one expected to depart due to being loaned out to league rivals Newport County until the end of the season - despite his contract running out at that point.

Young shot-stopper Arthur Janata will look to earn a new deal by getting regular first-team football at Isthmian League South Central outfit Harlow Town where he has already played three times since joining them last month.

The rest of the current squad remain in contract, but that's not to say there will not be some movement elsewhere as Embleton looks to improve the group for next season.

Orient boss Embleton will be deciding on futures as plans start for next season's squad

16:00 Jacob Ranson
Marvin Ekpiteta of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient will be working out the squad they intend to have next season with just 11 League Two fixtures left to be played this term.

Orient boss Embleton will be deciding on futures as plans start for next season's squad

Marvin Ekpiteta of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

