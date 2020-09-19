A number of Leyton Orient players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Spurs clash

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient. PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient have received formal confirmation which shows that a number of our first-team squad have tested positive for COVID-19.

The O’s have informed the EFL and Tottenham Hotspur and will make a further announcement regarding Tuesday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup shortly.

The club have also informed Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic, our three most recent opponents, prior to the public release of this information.

Leyton Orient’s priority is the health and well-being of its players and staff. Those who have tested positive will now strictly follow government self-isolation guidelines.

The Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice.