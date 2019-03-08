Leyton Orient face long trip to Plymouth Argyle in Carabao Cup first round

Ross Embleton on the touchline during his first stint as Leyton Orient's interim head coach

Leyton Orient are faced with an away tie at Plymouth Argyle in the First Round of the Carabao Cup.

The O's will face their fellow League Two side in the week commencing August 12.

The last time they were in the competition occurred back in the 2016/17 campaign, when they welcomed Fulham to Brisbane Road in the first round in front of a crowd of 3,855 spectators.

Championship outfit the Cottagers were three goals ahead by the 54th minute, but two late goals by Paul McCallum made it an interesting finale.

Fulham also gave a 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon his professional debut that night.

O's fans wanting to attend the first round will face a 450-mile round trip to the south-west of England.

And they will certainly hope for a better performance in the competition this time under newly appointed manager Ross Embleton against a Plymouth Argyle side which was relegated from League One last season.