Embleton says it's 'funny' Fletcher's first match in charge is at old club

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 October 2019

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient will make the long trip to Plymouth Argyle for new head coach Carl Fletcher's first match in charge.

The 39-year-old was player/manager at Home Park between 2011 and 2013 and will now return to first-team management but in the opposite dug-out with the O's.

Assistant coach Ross Embleton led the side to a 4-0 victory over Grimsby Town on Saturday as the former midfielder watched on from the stands.

That win made it three consecutive wins in the league for Orient and Embleton admitted its strange how this has panned out to be Fletcher's first match in charge.

"It's funny how football throws these things up," Embleton said.

"It's a great opportunity for us to build, it was a tough game when we went there in the cup, but we're in a different frame of mind now and we've got a different outlook of how we can go into that game.

"I'm sure it will be a positive performance and it's the first opportunity for the boys to impress the manager on the side of the pitch."

The former Swindon Town assistant also revealed he is excited about getting to work alongside Fletcher.

"I'm excited, obviously we haven't spent a huge amount of time together, but met him last weekend with a view to him being announced as the new manager.

"We've spent some time on the phone and then the latter end of this week.

"It was great he was able to travel with us as we spent a lot of time on the coach and at the hotel talking about his ideas and how he wants to work.

"How he sees me and how he wants me contributing to that.

"I think I've said all along it's a role that excites me and gives me an opportunity to go back to doing that job where I can give him all the support he needs and make him a success at this club."

