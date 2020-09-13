Search

Leyton Orient boss Embleton delighted to bag Spurs tie

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 September 2020

Josh Coulson (right) celebrates with goalscorer Danny Johnson (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton admitted it means ‘a hell of a lot’ to progress into the third round of the Carabao Cup where they will face Tottenham Hotspur.

Danny Johnson’s injury-time goal allowed Leyton Orient to complete a remarkable comeback win against Plymouth and book a home date with Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

The hosts found themselves two goals down with just over half an hour played, but rallied in stunning fashion to snatch a last-gasp victory behind closed doors at Brisbane Road.

“From my perspective it means a hell of a lot I worked at Tottenham in the academy after leaving here not so long ago, so personally it’s an incredible thing to be able to go up against a club of that scale,” Embleton said.

“Especially a manager with the name and the credentials that they’ve got. We’ve talked all week about tonight (Tuesday) and I will continue to talk about it as I’m incredibly proud of the grit and determination the players have put in to get to that point of playing against Tottenham.”

The boss also admitted his team talk at half-time was more a minor tactically tweak and telling his side to believe in themselves.

“It was tactical mainly as there was one area where we had set up to stop Plymouth and they found a way.

“We needed to adjust that but it’s difficult to do that during the half because people are so frantic and get people to understand how we can manipulate exactly what we want to do.

“The thing for me was as we finished the first-half 2-0 down, it could have been 3-0, it was so easy for the lads to forget how good we’d been for the first 20-25 minutes.

“I said I need you to believe that and they did.”

Embleton also praised both Louis Dennis and Danny Johnson who both netted in the match as well as Jobi McAnuff.

“Lou and I had a very long conversation alongside JOBI about him not setting himself too many unrealistic expectations.

“For me he come back as one of the top 3 performers in pre-season then frustratingly picked up that injury.

“It’s quite easy to come back and say I need to carry on at that same level, that’s not the way it works. We need to build him up, get him stronger, and get him fitter.

“I’m so delighted he put that one in at the back post on top of contributing a hell of a lot.

He added: “Dan come on and had an incredible finish.”

