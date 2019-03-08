O's coach Embleton wants fans to stick by the players

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton (right) alongside Danny Webb (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient will look to end their six-game run without a win in League Two when they host mid-table Port Vale this weekend.

The O's will welcome John Askey's men to Brisbane Road on Saturday as they look to put a bad run of form behind them.

Although speculation will be building until that match after Ross Embleton decided to revert to his role of assistant coach after taking over as interim head coach following the tragic passing of Justin Edinburgh in June.

The 37-year-old will remain in charge for the clash as the club begin their search for a new man to lead the team.

And Embleton wants the supporters to stick with the squad during this tough run as they are giving their all to the cause.

"What I would say is please stick with us and more importantly stick with the boys, if people want to aim criticism at someone, I'm more than happy to take that," Embleton said.

"What I mean by that is stick with these boys, I'm doing the best I can to help.

"The backing (on Saturday) was fantastic and the numbers were outstanding, when we go into our next game at home, I really hope people continue to show the boys that support."

O's director of football Martin Ling has said he is not going to put a deadline on the appointment of a new head coach.

"I'm not going to put a time-scale on it, I don't want to rush it," he said.

"I'm very confident Ross, Danny (Webb) and Jobi (McAnuff) can lead the team through whatever amount of games it might be - it could be one, maybe two, maybe three.

"I'm confident they can lead us through that and we can take our time."

Three names already being linked with the job are former England defender Sol Campbell, Chris Powell and former West Ham United midfielder Kevin Nolan - the latter having already had a spell as O's boss.

"My phone has been very lively," Ling revealed.

"The process is quite simple really, we're now inviting people to apply for the job, the way that Ross has made the decision allows us to get the trawler net out.

"We will then reduce that to a number of around six that I will see and have a coffee with and then I will put whatever candidates out of those six in front of the board and we will come out of that with the manager."