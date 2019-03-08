Search

O's coach Embleton wants fans to stick by the players

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 September 2019

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton (right) alongside Danny Webb (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton (right) alongside Danny Webb (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient will look to end their six-game run without a win in League Two when they host mid-table Port Vale this weekend.

The O's will welcome John Askey's men to Brisbane Road on Saturday as they look to put a bad run of form behind them.

Although speculation will be building until that match after Ross Embleton decided to revert to his role of assistant coach after taking over as interim head coach following the tragic passing of Justin Edinburgh in June.

The 37-year-old will remain in charge for the clash as the club begin their search for a new man to lead the team.

And Embleton wants the supporters to stick with the squad during this tough run as they are giving their all to the cause.

"What I would say is please stick with us and more importantly stick with the boys, if people want to aim criticism at someone, I'm more than happy to take that," Embleton said.

"What I mean by that is stick with these boys, I'm doing the best I can to help.

You may also want to watch:

"The backing (on Saturday) was fantastic and the numbers were outstanding, when we go into our next game at home, I really hope people continue to show the boys that support."

O's director of football Martin Ling has said he is not going to put a deadline on the appointment of a new head coach.

"I'm not going to put a time-scale on it, I don't want to rush it," he said.

"I'm very confident Ross, Danny (Webb) and Jobi (McAnuff) can lead the team through whatever amount of games it might be - it could be one, maybe two, maybe three.

"I'm confident they can lead us through that and we can take our time."

Three names already being linked with the job are former England defender Sol Campbell, Chris Powell and former West Ham United midfielder Kevin Nolan - the latter having already had a spell as O's boss.

"My phone has been very lively," Ling revealed.

"The process is quite simple really, we're now inviting people to apply for the job, the way that Ross has made the decision allows us to get the trawler net out.

"We will then reduce that to a number of around six that I will see and have a coffee with and then I will put whatever candidates out of those six in front of the board and we will come out of that with the manager."

O's coach Embleton wants fans to stick by the players

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton (right) alongside Danny Webb (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient will look to end their six-game run without a win in League Two when they host mid-table Port Vale this weekend.

Essex players celebrate with the Championship Trophy during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Essex were crowned 2019 Specsavers County Championship title winners after a rain-shortened, yet ultimately compelling, fourth day of the deciding match against Somerset at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

England's Owen Farrell after the final whistle in the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

England's progress through the group phase gathered momentum as they overpowered the United States in a match marred by a savage challenge on Owen Farrell that produced the first red card of the tournament.

University of East London has been named a talent hub by Basketball England

Basketball England made a huge step forward with the announcement of our game-changing network of Regional Talent Hubs across the country including the University of East London.

Wapping women's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's women got the new season off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory at Norwich City.

Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Leyton Orient are on the lookout for a new head coach following the news earlier this week that Ross Embleton has decided to revert to his role of assistant coach.

East London's women face the camera

East London's men and women got the new season off to a superb start with wins in their respective East League Premier A matches at the weekend.

England's Billy Vunipola (centre) in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome.

Eddie Jones defended his ongoing selection of Saracens' number eight Billy Vunipola for England's World Cup clash with the United States today (Thursday).

All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

