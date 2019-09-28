Orient coach Embleton felt his side impressed in Port Vale draw

Leyton Orient assistant coach Ross Embleton felt his side impressed any potential managerial candidates with the performance in their 3-3 draw with Port Vale.

Josh Wright's injury-time goal earned the O's a share of the spoils with Port Vale at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Wright headed home from a Jordan Maguire-Drew cross in the third minute of six in stoppage time, but O's remain without a win in seven matches in League Two.

"I think so, the message before the game today was let's use it as an opportunity to build, let's see it as an opportunity for the players to impress potentially a new manager in the stands or watching from a distance.

"Someone new comes into the club with a good impression of you and also give that person when they arrive some points they can take the club forward on."

Embleton did admit he was disappointed to concede three goals but was pleased with his squad overall to nab a point.

"Are we disappointed with the goals that we conceded and the fact we've let three in again, unbelievably so.

"Disappointed with the first-half after a good first 10 to 15 minutes, very much so, but today was a day where I felt we could walk off the pitch and say thank god it's not us letting in a late equaliser.

"We have to give the boys a massive pat on the back, everyone of them, all the boys that started, the lads that came on, substitutes are there to make an impact and felt they all done that."

The coach felt they sat too deep after Josh Wright headed home a Wilkinson cross in the third minute of play.

"When you haven't got a win for a while, I think it's that uncertainty that it creates for individuals and as a group.

"First 10 to 15 minutes I thought we looked a real threat, we knew where we could hurt the opposition despite their change of shape, and we did.

"It was a well worked goal and gave ourselves a real platform to build but in the end we went into that negative mindset, we let Joe and Sam sit deep, and the negatives of the system we started with are if your full backs can't get up the pitch you draw pressure on yourselves."