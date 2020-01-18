Leyton Orient coach Embleton angry with lack of competitiveness shown at Port Vale

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was angry with the lack of compete shown by his squad as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Port Vale.

A 71st minute goal from David Amoo sealed the three points for The Valiants over the O's at Vale Park on Saturday.

And the coach was more annoyed that the 'bare minimums' were not done let alone anything else in the contest.

"For me it was too acceptant, we started the game flat in the first-half, and then created one or two opportunities out of sticking to what we had spoken about.

"The simple analysis of it is that we haven't given ourselves enough of a platform to work our way into the game.

"We talk about how we're going to create chance, we talk about how we're going to take control of the game, and how we can dominate or hurt the opposition but it's all irrelevant if we don't impose ourselves on the game of football.

"We have to compete, we have to win things, we have to be strong, we have to make good decisions.

"We looked too acceptant for me in terms of we got nudged off the ball, not winning the ball, and not willing to do that extra yard or not enough focus on imposing ourselves on the game without the ball.

"They're the bare minimums in any level of football especially this level we have to compete every week and it's not good enough.

The O's have only won one of their 16 games and now only sit five points above the relegation zone.

"Of course it's a concern and we've expressed that to the lads in there, and said do we think we've got some defined right to turn up and just win a game of football every weekend, we need to start understanding that's not going to be the case.

"Teams like Port Vale today (Saturday) are going to have a go at you, so you've got to compete, so yes it concerns me the position we have found ourselves in as it's not good enough.

"I don't like the term go back to basics, but we need to find our way into games of football, there is too many times this year where the first-half is a nothing game then we have a right go in the second-half."