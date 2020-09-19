Search

Orient boss keen to give his side credit for Stags draw

PUBLISHED: 19:06 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:06 19 September 2020

Ruel Sotiriou of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Ruel Sotiriou of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was keen to give his players the credit they deserve after fighting back to seal a 2-2 draw against Mansfield Town.

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

The Stags Jordan Bowery and Andy Cook gave them a commanding 2-0 lead but O’s strikers Danny Johnson and Ruel Sotiriou got themselves on the scoresheet to level things late on in their League Two home opener at Brisbane Road.

Although the boss was still disappointed with the overall performance and the goals they conceded in the match.

“In the way that the game panned out, yes, in how I felt at half-time albeit we didn’t put in rip roaring performance I felt we were in a position to built and go onto win the game,” Embleton said.

“I’m extremely disappointed in parts of our performance today and even more disappointed in the goals that we gave away.

“Credit where it’s due, the lads put their bodies on the line. I had nine players today that I had to wait on.”

He added: “We have to respect the league, the level, and the way other teams operate. It’s more we knew they were going to put the ball forward, work hard, and try running us down. They were going to clear it and put a bit of pressure on us.

“Very disappointed in the way Brophy gave the penalty away and the way we didn’t mark well enough for their second goal.

“That’s the character this group has got, I’m proud Brophy showed the resilience to step up and come back from that, and at the same time it’s also important to pat the boys on the back because we have match winners in the team.

“We know even if we’re not at our best, which I don’t believe we have been yet.”

Embleton was keen to praise strikers Danny Johnson and Ruel Sotiriou who both got themselves on the score sheet.

“It’s incredible the rich vein of form he was in at the back end of last season and he is a very unassuming character, he’s not one you hear in the dressing room, he goes about his business and is very professional.

“I don’t think anybody thought he was quite going to go on a run of form which he has, but we’re delighted with the fact we know when the ball goes in the box, that we’ve got people that can put the ball in the goal.

“I think we’re seeing Ruel with all the qualities and strengths that he has got, the last two games, like I said previously we might have to be patient and wait until he was up to scratch and imposing himself on games.”

