Leyton Orient boss Embleton says it’s the ‘right call’ to end League Two season

PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 May 2020

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton says the club wanted to complete the League Two season but admitted it was the “right call” to curtail the campaign.

On Friday, League Two clubs voted to end the season, with the table set to be decided on points-per-game and the play-offs to be completed as normal, but clubs requesting no relegation.

“Ultimately, it was the right call,” said Embleton, whose side are 17th in the table. “People would probably think we’re content with the decision but we wanted to finish, go back to work and play on, and make the most of the last 10 games.

“Going back was at the forefront of our thinking, but I think when you bear in mind all the different circumstances we’re faced with I do think it was the most practical decision.”

Embleton said the “mind-blowing” cost of testing all players and staff twice weekly would have “jeopardised” Orient, whose staff and squad have been furloughed.

The boss did admit it should at least make them able to start potentially planning for the future and next season including picking out transfer targets.

“Some of those players have been offered contracts already, so I think the players that were at the forefront of us keeping for the longer term, I think we’ve showed our intentions to those players already,” told the Orient Hour.

“The unfortunate thing is you can’t sit in front of people and see their eyes and their reactions when you’re having real life conversations about whether or not they’re going to take the contracts or what the negotiations might look like.

“That’s really frustrating.”

He added: “We’ve shown our intent with a number of players already to plan for the future, but now what happens is you don’t know what they’re being told by other clubs, and what they’re being told by agents as we don’t have that day-to-day contact with people to try getting deals over the line.

“It’s important to remember the players that are out of contract at the end of the season and how we approach that, how does that conversation go, even if it’s delivering bad news or news that they don’t want.

“You want to do the manly thing and sit in front of them to explain the reasons why, so I hope we get to do that side of it.”

Leyton Orient boss Embleton says it’s the ‘right call’ to end League Two season

17 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton says the club wanted to complete the League Two season but admitted it was the “right call” to curtail the campaign.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton says it’s the ‘right call’ to end League Two season

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

