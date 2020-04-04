Search

Advanced search

O’s coach Embleton in regular contact with squad during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:10 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 06 April 2020

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is in regular contact with the entire first-team squad throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The O’s had two players test positive for Covid-19 but the boss has revealed they are back in training in their own homes following the virus.

And the entire squad is being set tasks to remain fit while the country remains in lockdown.

“Everyone is in good shape and spirits, obviously we suffered some affects of the virus with two people stuck down with it, others that had some symptoms and I think we got to the point where you hope it wasn’t anything more than that.

“Those players are on the mend, one or two of them are now allowed back outside, and one or two of them are allowed to start doing some physical exercise which is important for the players being able to.

You may also want to watch:

“As easy as contact is with people these days, it does become difficult to constantly be in contact with what 26 players and all the staff around it, but I’m doing my best and I think we’ve got some real good help in terms of the staff with making contact with players.”

The former assistant manager also revealed how he is managing his days during quarantine and how he is acting as a school teacher.

“We try to have a little bit of routine, I suppose this is a time when you’re lucky to have the kids at home as you’ve got to have structure for them.

“We get up in the morning and do a Joe Wicks workout, which I’m sure a lot of people have come into contact with, and that is a brilliant start to the day and starts us off in a good head space.

“Then we have our day split up into blocks, where we help the kids or left to crack on with some tasks that they’re set by their school, depending on the particular thing and whether they’re strong or weak at it.

“When they’re given their breaks then I’m straight on the laptop, watching games of football, and i’ve spent a lot of time this week analysing what I’ve been about and watching some of my coaching sessions back.

“I’m trying to get my teeth into some of the things I don’t always get the time to do, so I have spent a lot of time watching top teams, watching Atletico, Liverpool, Manchester City and some Championship clubs.”

Latest East London Sports News

O’s coach Embleton in regular contact with squad during coronavirus pandemic

30 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is in regular contact with the entire first-team squad throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: County cricketers facing furlough

09:05
A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

The prospect of wide-reaching furloughs among county cricketers moved a step closer over the weekend, after talks with the players’ union progressed.

Coronavirus: Clubs appeal for support to #KOCOVID19

Yesterday, 13:00
England Boxing clubs are appealing for support to #KOCOVID19

England Boxing-affiliated clubs are appealing for the nation’s support to #KOCOVID19 and keep clubs running after the Coronavirus shutdown comes to an end.

Boxing: The Val Barker Trophy

Yesterday, 12:00 Chris Kempson
America boxer Roy Jones Jr at a press conference

The Val Barker Trophy was first awarded at the Olympic Games in Berlin in 1936, with Barker presenting it to American Louis Laurie, a bronze medallist in the flyweight division.

Coronavirus: Premier League pay cuts ‘would hit government funds’

Yesterday, 11:32
Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Premier League players taking a 30 per cent salary cut would lead to the government losing out on in excess of £200million in tax revenues, the Professional Footballers’ Association has warned.

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Saturday, April 4, 2020
Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

The highly anticipated 10-part documentary series “The Last Dance” will debut on Netflix from April 20 with two new episodes weekly.

England captains in Football’s Staying Home message

Saturday, April 4, 2020
England captains Harry Kane and Steph Houghton spread the Football's Staying Home message

England manager Gareth Southgate says ‘now is not the time for us to take centre-stage’ in an address to the nation as The FA outline their plan to inform, entertain and empower millions of fans and followers.

Remembering British boxing’s Olympic golden wonders

Saturday, April 4, 2020 Chris Kempson
Great Britain's Nicola Adams with her gold medal following victory over France's Sarah Ourahmoune in the women's flyweight final at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Boxers representing Great Britain have won 18 gold medals (16 men, 2 women) between 1908 and 2016 ad we look at those who have come good over these years.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods’ comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Coronavirus: Clubs appeal for support to #KOCOVID19

England Boxing clubs are appealing for support to #KOCOVID19

O’s coach Embleton in regular contact with squad during coronavirus pandemic

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Island on cloud nine after victory over Sky

Tanjeem Chowdhury celebrates the wicket of Sky's Javed Soomro

Coronavirus: County cricketers facing furlough

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

A woman has died after a flat fire in Southern Grove, Mile End. Picture: LFB

Coronavirus: Clear message from mayor of Tower Hamlets to ‘stay at home and be safe’

At a distance... Tower Hamlets enforcement officers start patrols in the streets. Pictrure: LBTH

Dagenham and Ilford men among five to deny murdering Iron Miah in Stepney

Iron Miah. Picture: Met Police

NHS hero from Bow refuses to let autism hold him back

Bobby Price is an NHS worker at the Royal London hospital, Whitechapel. Picture: Emma Price

There with you: Food to be distributed to vulnerable households by Tower Hamlets Council during lockdown

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs previously helping out at an East End food bank. Picture: Kois Miah

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

O’s coach Embleton in regular contact with squad during coronavirus pandemic

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Coronavirus: County cricketers facing furlough

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

A woman has died after a flat fire in Southern Grove, Mile End. Picture: LFB

Coronavirus: Clear message from mayor of Tower Hamlets to ‘stay at home and be safe’

At a distance... Tower Hamlets enforcement officers start patrols in the streets. Pictrure: LBTH
Drive 24