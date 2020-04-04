O’s coach Embleton in regular contact with squad during coronavirus pandemic

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is in regular contact with the entire first-team squad throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The O’s had two players test positive for Covid-19 but the boss has revealed they are back in training in their own homes following the virus.

And the entire squad is being set tasks to remain fit while the country remains in lockdown.

“Everyone is in good shape and spirits, obviously we suffered some affects of the virus with two people stuck down with it, others that had some symptoms and I think we got to the point where you hope it wasn’t anything more than that.

“Those players are on the mend, one or two of them are now allowed back outside, and one or two of them are allowed to start doing some physical exercise which is important for the players being able to.

You may also want to watch:

“As easy as contact is with people these days, it does become difficult to constantly be in contact with what 26 players and all the staff around it, but I’m doing my best and I think we’ve got some real good help in terms of the staff with making contact with players.”

The former assistant manager also revealed how he is managing his days during quarantine and how he is acting as a school teacher.

“We try to have a little bit of routine, I suppose this is a time when you’re lucky to have the kids at home as you’ve got to have structure for them.

“We get up in the morning and do a Joe Wicks workout, which I’m sure a lot of people have come into contact with, and that is a brilliant start to the day and starts us off in a good head space.

“Then we have our day split up into blocks, where we help the kids or left to crack on with some tasks that they’re set by their school, depending on the particular thing and whether they’re strong or weak at it.

“When they’re given their breaks then I’m straight on the laptop, watching games of football, and i’ve spent a lot of time this week analysing what I’ve been about and watching some of my coaching sessions back.

“I’m trying to get my teeth into some of the things I don’t always get the time to do, so I have spent a lot of time watching top teams, watching Atletico, Liverpool, Manchester City and some Championship clubs.”