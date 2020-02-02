Embleton hoping O's and Spurs link can flourish

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is hoping the club's relationship with Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur can flourish moving forward.

The O's extended the loan deal of midfielder George Marsh until the end of the season from Spurs while also adding forward Kazaiah Sterling on loan on Deadline Day.

The duo will get much-needed game time at Brisbane Road to develop their game before heading back to the north London outfit after the season ends with some League Two experience under their belts.

Embleton said: "I'd like to think so. Obviously I've worked there on two different occasions, I left here to work at Tottenham quite a number of years ago and I've maintained relationships with a lot of people there.

"The fantastic thing for me is I know a lot of the boys, their characteristics and what they're about, I know the ones that maybe might be ready to jump in and play in League Two and the ones that perhaps need some more time.

"We're delighted they've allowed us the opportunity to continue with George Marsh and take Kazaiah Sterling who has a real opportunity of being a good player.

"I'm delighted with the relationship and hopefully it's something that flourishes."

Sterling has struggled with an injury throughout most of the campaign as he spent the early parts of the season on loan at League One side Doncaster Rovers where he made just four appearances.

The 21-year-old remains injured and is to remain with Spurs a little while longer until actually joining up with his new Orient team-mates.

Embleton added: "It has been a difficult injury for him, I don't think it was a significant injury when he did it, I think the recovery period has taken longer than he hoped and Spurs first thought.

"We're hoping by the end of the month that he will be in and around us, he'll be at home games, and those sort of things.

"We feel as though within three or four weeks we will see him in and around the group."

Sterling will provide competition to the likes of Ruel Sotiriou, Conor Wilkinson, Lee Angol and Matt Harrold in attack.