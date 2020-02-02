Search

Advanced search

Embleton hoping O's and Spurs link can flourish

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 February 2020

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is hoping the club's relationship with Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur can flourish moving forward.

The O's extended the loan deal of midfielder George Marsh until the end of the season from Spurs while also adding forward Kazaiah Sterling on loan on Deadline Day.

The duo will get much-needed game time at Brisbane Road to develop their game before heading back to the north London outfit after the season ends with some League Two experience under their belts.

Embleton said: "I'd like to think so. Obviously I've worked there on two different occasions, I left here to work at Tottenham quite a number of years ago and I've maintained relationships with a lot of people there.

"The fantastic thing for me is I know a lot of the boys, their characteristics and what they're about, I know the ones that maybe might be ready to jump in and play in League Two and the ones that perhaps need some more time.

"We're delighted they've allowed us the opportunity to continue with George Marsh and take Kazaiah Sterling who has a real opportunity of being a good player.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm delighted with the relationship and hopefully it's something that flourishes."

Sterling has struggled with an injury throughout most of the campaign as he spent the early parts of the season on loan at League One side Doncaster Rovers where he made just four appearances.

The 21-year-old remains injured and is to remain with Spurs a little while longer until actually joining up with his new Orient team-mates.

Embleton added: "It has been a difficult injury for him, I don't think it was a significant injury when he did it, I think the recovery period has taken longer than he hoped and Spurs first thought.

"We're hoping by the end of the month that he will be in and around us, he'll be at home games, and those sort of things.

"We feel as though within three or four weeks we will see him in and around the group."

Sterling will provide competition to the likes of Ruel Sotiriou, Conor Wilkinson, Lee Angol and Matt Harrold in attack.

Latest East London Sports News

Embleton hoping O's and Spurs link can flourish

11:00 Jacob Ranson
George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is hoping the club's relationship with Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur can flourish moving forward.

I've been working on my left foot with Jobi says young O's striker Sotiriou after double

Yesterday, 09:00 Jacob Ranson
Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient striker Ruel Sotiriou has revealed that player/coach Jobi McAnuff has been working with him to improve on his finishing in training.

BBL: Leicester Riders 83 London Lions 76

Mon, 15:40
Ovie Soko attacks for London Lions at Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)

Defending BBL champions London Lions fell to an 83-76 loss at Leicester Riders in front of a sell-out Morningside Arena crowd.

Wounded West Ham denied win by Murray, VAR and their own defending

Mon, 13:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski fails to make a save as Brighton and Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Manager Moyes left angry at some comical defending by his team as they drop into relegation zone

Boss Embleton delighted with O's game management in Stevenage win

Mon, 08:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was delighted with the game management shown by his side as they sealed a 3-0 victory over Stevenage.

Pro League: GB women denied by weather

Sunday, February 2, 2020
Great Britain's Anna Toman

Great Britain's women were denied the chance of a first win in the 2020 FIH Pro League after their clash with Australia was abandoned.

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 0 Sporting Bengal 2

Sunday, February 2, 2020
Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal earned the bragging right in the Mile End Stadium derby on Saturday.

League Two: Stevenage 0 Leyton Orient 3

Saturday, February 1, 2020 Dan Mountney at the Lamex Stadium
Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Ruel Sotiriou scored twice as Leyton Orient claimed three important points against bottom club Stevenage on Saturday.

PROMOTED CONTENT

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

Most read sport

I've been working on my left foot with Jobi says young O's striker Sotiriou after double

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Boss Embleton delighted with O's game management in Stevenage win

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Embleton hoping O's and Spurs link can flourish

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Sammy tells his story of bygone boxing era

Sammy McCarthy celebrates winning the British featherweight title in 1954 with trainer Snowy Buckingham and manager Jack King

Wounded West Ham denied win by Murray, VAR and their own defending

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski fails to make a save as Brighton and Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Raine’s school closure date announced

Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Bethnal Green man and his mother appear in court following £50m burglary of Tamara Ecclestone’s home

Tamara Ecclestone. Picture: Paul Bennett

Guiness World Record attempt at largest onion bhaji due to take place in Shadwell

Oli Khan will be attempting to break the world record for the largest onion bhaji. Picture: Martin Griffiths

Tower Hamlets Council apologises over homeless pregnant woman left sleeping on floor

Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke

Campaigners call on town hall chiefs to devise ‘visionary’ social homes alternative to Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme

L-R: Andrew Rixon, Lucy Rogers and Jonathan Moberly are campaigning against Hammerson and Ballymore's Bishopsgate Goodsyard proposal. Picture: Jon King

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton hoping O’s and Spurs link can flourish

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

A £10 raffle ticket could win you this Bethnal Green flat

The two-bedroom flat in Bethnal Green is being raffled off. Picture: Raffle House

West Ham MP slams Silvertown Tunnel plans

West Ham MP Lyn Brown slammed the Silvertown Tunnel project. Picture: LDRS

I’ve been working on my left foot with Jobi says young O’s striker Sotiriou after double

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Bishop Challoner pupils join Angelina Jolie to film for BBC series

Bishop Challoner pupils with Angelina Jolie and newsreader Reeta Chakrabarty. Picture: James Johnston
Drive 24