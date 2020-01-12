Orient must bring in the right balance of players says coach Embleton

Speculation is building around Leyton Orient as to who will come in and who will exit under newly-appointed head coach Ross Embleton during the January transfer window.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has already been brought in and George Marsh has had his loan deal extended until the end of the season while Dale Gorman left the club to league rivals Newport County on loan.

The coach is expecting plenty more movement but insists it must be right for the club and says he will be trying to bring the right players in at Brisbane Road.

"There are obviously a number of things that we're working on, both from an exit and an entrance perspective I suppose," the 38-year-old said.

"I don't envisage there being anything immediately, but I'm hoping certainly within the next week that there will be movement both ways to strengthen us, and to help the transition for some of the boys that could potentially be up at the end of the season in regards to their contracts."

Embleton knows it's about finding the right balance of players instead of bringing in a handful of bright young talents or too many older heads.

"It would be easy for me with my background in academy football to go out and sign a lot of boys on loan from different clubs then throw them all in.

"Some weeks it would be not sure what we're going to get, but I'd have to accept that, at the same time it would be naïve of me to put them in that situation as we need consistency in the players we're putting out there.

"I read a stat the other day that Joey Barton at Fleetwood majority of his signings were 25, 26 and just above as they were ready now to drive his team forward."

Leyton Orient have however missed the presence of Jobi McAnuff this season but the boss knows a player of his quality with those leadership skills would cost a lot of money.

"Players like Jobi McAnuff might cost a little bit more as you're paying for that experience, so I think it's about getting the balance right.

"Am I going to go and sign three 32-year-olds, definitely not, but at the same time I'm not going to sign three 21-year-olds or certainly I hope not.

"It's about making sure we get the right players."