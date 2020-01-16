Leyton Orient boss Embleton is ready to make tough decisions ahead of Port Vale trip

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography simon@simonoconnor.co.uk 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton feels he is now ready to make big decisions at the helm of the club.

Orient's Hector Kyprianou on the ball (pic Simon O'Connor) Orient's Hector Kyprianou on the ball (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O's head into a clash against Port Vale on Saturday looking to build on their 1-1 draw with Grimsby Town last weekend during a hectic period with transfer rumours surrounding the club.

Boss Embleton has made two additions and let midfielder Dale Gorman join Newport County on loan since the window opened.

"It's different and it's new. Coaching I'll sit in any room and debate my point and then go out, try to coach it and show what I mean - I'd back myself to do that. Does that make you a good manager? Definitely not, history probably tells you can be or can't be.

"It's not the same role, but making tough decisions, I feel that I already feel comfortable from that side of it. You only really work out how comfortable you are or if your decisions are right when you actually make them.

"Letting Dale Gorman go, I got on great with him, backed him as a player, put him in the team this year and tried to give him opportunities. For a number of different reasons it hasn't quite worked out, so making that decision to let him go was tough, but was it better for him and was it better for Leyton Orient right now? It probably is.

"I feel much more comfortable making those. It will be the next couple of weeks that determine whether the decisions we make as a club and ultimately me as head coach are right or wrong."

First and foremost it's a matter of the trip to Port Vale which they know will be a tough test as their opponents currently sit 10th in League Two following an impressive run of form.

"Ultimately the importance of our performance is massive, we want to win games, but I feel the more you develop your performances the more chance you have of winning games on a more consistent basis," said Embleton.

"We want a progression on the way we played on the weekend, but we know it's going to be tough as they're a good team, they've got some good results recently. They're probably not a team everyone gave a great deal of creditability to in terms of the result we got at home.

"We know going they will be tough. I think it's one of the biggest pitches you'll see anywhere in the world, but it's a good chance for us to go there and build on last weekend."