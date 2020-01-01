Search

Advanced search

Some 10 years on, O’s fans grateful to former manager Slade for successful reign

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 April 2020

O's boss Russell Slade happy after a win at Colchester on August 31, 2013. Pic: Simon O'Connor

O's boss Russell Slade happy after a win at Colchester on August 31, 2013. Pic: Simon O'Connor

Simon O'Connor 2 Burnham Road Chingford London E4 8PE

Nearly 10 years ago, Leyton Orient moved to sack Geraint Williams and appoint Russell Slade to help them avoid the drop and was it ever a great journey from then onwards.

Leyton Orient Manager Russel Slade doffs his cap as he celebrates with fans after the Capital One Cup Second Round match win at Aston Villa. Pic: Nick Potts/PA WireLeyton Orient Manager Russel Slade doffs his cap as he celebrates with fans after the Capital One Cup Second Round match win at Aston Villa. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Slade was appointed manager of Leyton Orient on April 5, 2010 with just six matches left in the season and the Brisbane Road club in danger of being relegated from League One.

And the new boss revived the club’s fortunes, helping Leyton Orient to take 10 points from their last six matches, resulting in them avoiding relegation by a single point.

Slade’s first match in charge of the O’s didn’t go to plan as it was a 2-0 defeat to now Premier League outfit Southampton, thanks to goals from Rickie Lambert and Lee Barnard in a team that included the likes of Adam Lallana and Jose Fonte.

But he was eventually handed a new two-year contract for saving the club and then started a successful period in charge, with Slade the longest-serving boss at the club since current director of football Martin Ling’s spell.

You may also want to watch:

“Having achieved that short-term aim of staying in League One, we can now move on to longer-term objectives and there are lots of things involved in that,” Slade told the club’s website.

“I believe anything is achievable. You just have to look at the likes of what I did at Yeovil and what Blackpool have done this season to see that.”

The following season saw Slade guide Orient to seventh place, just one point outside the play-off places, as well as a fifth round replay at Arsenal in the FA Cup.

During the same season, Orient chairman Barry Hearn rejected an approach from Barnsley for Slade’s services.

Leyton Orient were unable to match their previous year during the 2011/12 season and finished in 20th, but the next season saw Slade able to guide them to another seventh-place finish.

In June 2013, Orient announced that Slade, his assistant Kevin Nugent and chief scout Kevin Dearden had signed contract extensions to keep them at the club for a further three years, until the end of the 2015/16 season.

Slade guided Orient to third place in the 2013/14 season, seeing them finish in the play-off spots, and after beating Peterborough United 3-2 in the semi finals they headed to Wembley only to lose the final against Rotherham United on penalties.

Latest East London Sports News

Some 10 years on, O’s fans grateful to former manager Slade for successful reign

14:00 Jacob Ranson
O's boss Russell Slade happy after a win at Colchester on August 31, 2013. Pic: Simon O'Connor

Nearly 10 years ago, Leyton Orient moved to sack Geraint Williams and appoint Russell Slade to help them avoid the drop and was it ever a great journey from then onwards.

West Ham in Europe 1975-76: So close to glory

10:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Trevor Brooking celebrates after the Frankfurtt wu

West Ham hero Alan Taylor talks us through the battle to the final

ECB reveal emergency £61million funding for counties and clubs

08:20
A view of the Old Father Time weathervane at Lord's

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced an emergency funding package worth £61million to keep counties and clubs afloat during what could be “the biggest challenge in the history of the game”.

Bowls clubs in jeopardy as national and county season is cancelled

Yesterday, 15:30 Dave Evans
Kevin Fitzgerald of Wanstead Central at the Essex County Bowls Club

Smaller clubs in Essex could struggle to survive

Free FA Superkicks app to help keep children entertained

Yesterday, 15:00
The free FA Superkicks app is helping to keep children entertained during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic (pic essexfa.com)

Parents looking to entertain their children while schools are closed have been offered a helping hand thanks to the FA SuperKicks app.

West Ham FA Cup hero Taylor was almost cup-tied for 1975 triumph

Yesterday, 13:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's two-goal hero Alan Taylor (c) celebrates with teammates Billy Bonds (l) and Trevor Brooking (r) after the match

Hammers striker Alan Taylor talks us through his six goals in the FA Cup 45 years ago

Rugby: 10 of England’s finest-ever players

Yesterday, 12:00
England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the 2003 Rugby World Cup

As with all sports, English rugby union has been brought to a halt by the coronavirus crisis, offering the opportunity to reflect on some of the greats the nation has produced down the years.

Former Daggers loanee Maguire-Drew says Darren Currie is his biggest influence

Yesterday, 10:30 Jacob Ranson
Jordan Maguire-Drew enjoyed a prolific loan spell with Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Former Dagenham & Redbridge loanee Jordan Maguire-Drew has revealed Darren Currie is the person to have had the biggest influence on his career.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods’ comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient’s FIFA Ultimate QuaranTeam Cup is heading into the quarter-finals

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

ECB reveal emergency £61million funding for counties and clubs

A view of the Old Father Time weathervane at Lord's

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

West Ham in Europe 1975-76: So close to glory

Trevor Brooking celebrates after the Frankfurtt wu

Free FA Superkicks app to help keep children entertained

The free FA Superkicks app is helping to keep children entertained during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic (pic essexfa.com)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Appeal after boy, 16, stabbed inside a bakery in Poplar

The police are appealing for help identifying this man following the stabbing of a boy in a Poplar bakery. Picture: MPS

Victoria Park closure provokes huge criticism from Tower Hamlets residents

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is now closed due to coronavirus. Picture: Ken Mears

Drug dealers and canister sniffers flouting Coronavirus lockdown say troubled Stepney families

Nitrousoxide cannisters litter the streets of Stepney where youths get their kicks. Picture: Mike Brooke

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Traders’ fears after Billingsgate Fish market customers fail to follow social distancing rules

People failing to adhere to the two metres apart rule at Billingsgate Market. Picture: Steve Monaghan/PA Wire

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Some 10 years on, O’s fans grateful to former manager Slade for successful reign

O's boss Russell Slade happy after a win at Colchester on August 31, 2013. Pic: Simon O'Connor

West Ham in Europe 1975-76: So close to glory

Trevor Brooking celebrates after the Frankfurtt wu

ECB reveal emergency £61million funding for counties and clubs

A view of the Old Father Time weathervane at Lord's

Poplar and Limehouse MP urges Parliament to move online as coronavirus crisis deepens

Apsana Begum - MP for Poplar and Limehouse Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24