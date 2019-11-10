Leyton Orient sack manager Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in charge

Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher.

Leyton Orient have sacked manager Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in charge.

Fletcher was appointed as the permanent replacement to Justin Edinburgh following Ross Embleton's spell as interim head coach.

The 39-year-old oversaw two defeats and a draw in League Two, as well as a shock FA Cup loss to non-league Maldon & Tiptree.

He had agreed a two-year contract at Brisbane Road and arrived from Bournemouth, where his most recent position was loan manager.

Chairman, Nigel Travis, said, "It's unfortunate for the club that we have parted company with Carl after such a short time, particularly as we are a club that tries to preserve stability.

"However, we felt this was in the best interests of all parties and we thank him for his hard work and wish him every success in the future."

Ross Embleton, Danny Webb and Jobi McAnuff will retake control of first-team affairs in the meantime.