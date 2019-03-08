Search

Advanced search

Embleton says Orient are looking forward to Salford clash

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 August 2019

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists they're looking forward to going to battle with Salford City again this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The O's will make the trip to Moor Lane to take on The Ammies on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a 3-2 home defeat to Crawley Town last weekend.

The two sides were both promoted from the National League last term although Graham Alexander's outfit had to go through the play-offs.

"It's something we look forward to because of the history and the background of the two clubs," Embleton insisted.

"It's going to be an interesting and a tough challenge, like they are week in and week out."

Orient nabbed a 1-1 draw in the dying stages of the match on their trip to Salford on the opening day of last season, before they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Brisbane Road.

But former Swindon Town assistant Embleton is putting that to one side and is keen to build on the plusses from the Crawley defeat.

You may also want to watch:

"Hopefully we can build on some of the positives there were Saturday," he added.

"I thought there were some and the performance on a whole was good, it was just individual moments that let us down, but that happens at any level.

"I went to Aston Villa to watch their game and those players are at full throttle to try and survive at the next level. They've been promoted too and that's something you have to come to grips with, trying to step up as a group.

"It's not about individuals it's about us collectively not making mistakes that lead up to the goals we're conceding."

Midfielders Dale Gorman and Tottenham Hotspur loanee George Marsh are pushing to stake a claim in the starting line-up, according to Embleton.

"George has got to show a little bit of patience, we've got a very good squad here and he has made it stronger," he said.

"Dale Gorman had a good pre-season so now it's a case of everyone trying to step ahead of the person in front of them.

"Dale Gorman and George Marsh will be looking I'm sure to dislodge the midfield players that have the shirt in the team at the moment.

"That is something we'll continue to assess and I'm sure when the time comes he will show what he is capable of."

Latest East London Sports News

Embleton says Orient are looking forward to Salford clash

09:00 Jacob Ranson

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists they're looking forward to going to battle with Salford City again this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

T20: Porter pleased to help Essex beat Surrey

07:57
Jamie Porter celebrates taking the wicket of Mark Stoneman during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

Jamie Porter was delighted to play his part as Essex Eagles beat Surrey at the Oval on Thursday night.

T20: Bopara blast helps Essex see off Surrey

Yesterday, 21:38
Ravi Bopara of Essex leaves the field at the end of the innings during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

Ravi Bopara's 35-ball 70 not out, including four sixes, took Essex Eagles to a 19-run win against Surrey at a packed Kia Oval which keeps alive their hopes of Vitality Blast quarter-final qualification.

Rugby: Women can release Inner Warrior at camps in September

Yesterday, 16:30
England Rugby are urging women to sign up for their Inner Warrior camps in September (pic RFU)

England Rugby is inviting women to 'release their inner warrior' and register now for a free place at one of more than 100 'Warrior Camps' taking place up-and-down the country this September.

Carabao Cup: Contrasting ties for London rivals

Yesterday, 08:22
The Carabao Cup on display during the 2019/20 EFL season launch (pic Barrington Coombs/PA)

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham United were handed constrasting ties when the third round draw for the Carabao Cup was made on Wednesday night.

T20: Lawrence looking to lead Essex into last eight

Yesterday, 07:00 Martin Smith
Daniel Lawrence of Essex hits six runs whilst batting during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Dan Lawrence's swashbuckling approach to this season's T20 campaign had paid some handsome dividends already - now Essex Eagles are banking on the biggest pay-out coming in the shape of a place in the Vitality Blast quarter-finals.

T20: Essex Eagles set for Surrey showdown

Wed, 17:33
Cameron Delport in batting action for Essex Eagles against Surrey in the Vitality Blast T20 (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

West Ham Ratings: How did the players do against Newport County?

Wed, 15:34 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Newport County's Padraig Amond (right) and West Ham United's Carlos Sanchez battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

Who was our man of the match at Rodney Parade?

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling's March for Men

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Orient goalkeeper Brill keen to get back to solid defensive base

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton says Orient are looking forward to Salford clash

Swimming: Bethnal Green Sharks start Mini League season well

Bethnal Green Sharks face the camera

T20: Porter pleased to help Essex beat Surrey

Jamie Porter celebrates taking the wicket of Mark Stoneman during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit involving helicopter

Police on Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs around the time of the arrest. Picture: Az Miah

Scandal-hit council service back in the spotlight as former investigator reveals extent of alleged corruption

The

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Police appeal to find Hackney man alleged to have imitated cop in London Fields and Bethnal Green Road robberies

Christopher Griffiths. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton says Orient are looking forward to Salford clash

T20: Porter pleased to help Essex beat Surrey

Jamie Porter celebrates taking the wicket of Mark Stoneman during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

T20: Bopara blast helps Essex see off Surrey

Ravi Bopara of Essex leaves the field at the end of the innings during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

Officers clash in accounts of how ‘mass fraud’ in council youth service was dealt with

The

Rugby: Women can release Inner Warrior at camps in September

England Rugby are urging women to sign up for their Inner Warrior camps in September (pic RFU)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists