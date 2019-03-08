Embleton says Orient are looking forward to Salford clash

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists they're looking forward to going to battle with Salford City again this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The O's will make the trip to Moor Lane to take on The Ammies on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a 3-2 home defeat to Crawley Town last weekend.

The two sides were both promoted from the National League last term although Graham Alexander's outfit had to go through the play-offs.

"It's something we look forward to because of the history and the background of the two clubs," Embleton insisted.

"It's going to be an interesting and a tough challenge, like they are week in and week out."

Orient nabbed a 1-1 draw in the dying stages of the match on their trip to Salford on the opening day of last season, before they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Brisbane Road.

But former Swindon Town assistant Embleton is putting that to one side and is keen to build on the plusses from the Crawley defeat.

"Hopefully we can build on some of the positives there were Saturday," he added.

"I thought there were some and the performance on a whole was good, it was just individual moments that let us down, but that happens at any level.

"I went to Aston Villa to watch their game and those players are at full throttle to try and survive at the next level. They've been promoted too and that's something you have to come to grips with, trying to step up as a group.

"It's not about individuals it's about us collectively not making mistakes that lead up to the goals we're conceding."

Midfielders Dale Gorman and Tottenham Hotspur loanee George Marsh are pushing to stake a claim in the starting line-up, according to Embleton.

"George has got to show a little bit of patience, we've got a very good squad here and he has made it stronger," he said.

"Dale Gorman had a good pre-season so now it's a case of everyone trying to step ahead of the person in front of them.

"Dale Gorman and George Marsh will be looking I'm sure to dislodge the midfield players that have the shirt in the team at the moment.

"That is something we'll continue to assess and I'm sure when the time comes he will show what he is capable of."