Orient coach Embleton felt his side deserved draw at Salford

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 September 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton felt his side deserved the late equaliser away to Salford City.

Richie Towell gave the Ammies an early lead but his goal was cancelled out by a Chris Neal own goal in the 87th minute to share the points at Moor Lane on Saturday.

The draw moves the O's onto eight points after six matches and leaves them sitting in the lower half of mid-table in League Two.

"Certainly, I think it was what we deserved in terms of getting the point out of the game," Embleton said.

"I'm delighted with a point as I think if people would have said you'll come to Salford away and get a point I think you would have been contempt with that.

"Disappointed in the manner in which we conceded the first goal and that's something we've just discussed in their as a group.

"I thought the character we showed in the second-half was very reflective of a number of times last times especially when we came here at the start of last year."

The former Swindon Town assistant manager felt his side's goal was the bit of luck they deserved for the pressure they put on Salford in the second-half and even liked it to a situation at Sutton last season.

"It was a bit of a Sutton away moment I think in the way that it squirmed into the net, we had a similar moment in the first-half as well, Conor Wilkinson got down the side of their full-back and drove it across the goal and the goalkeeper almost sat on it.

"It was a bit similar in the way it scrambled across the box and a bit similar to last year it found its way into the net.

"I think it was something that we deserved and in terms of the performance especially second-half I think we were due."

He did however insist they will continue working hard to try stamp out the mistakes that are resulting in sloppy goals being scored against them.

"Looking back at it briefly there, it was a bit of a miss communication in terms of someone was with him, he ran off and someone else was due to take him but that pass over process didn't happen well enough."

11:00 Jacob Ranson
