Leyton Orient secure loan deal for Jordan Thomas from Norwich City

Oxford United's Kevin Burke (left) and Norwich City's U21 Jordan Thomas (right) during the EFL Trophy Southern Section Group B match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford. PA Archive/PA Images

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of Jordan Thomas on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Norwich City.

The full-back, 19, arrives highly rated from within the Canaries academy set-up – having made his Premier League debut from the bench against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Thomas was part of the Norwich under-23’s side that played against Leyton Orient in pre-season last summer, and a talent that has been on the radar for The O’s.

“Jordan’s an exciting young prospect from a big club, and one that we’re pleased to work with and potentially build a bigger relationship with,” said Head Coach Ross Embleton.

“He’s a player we’ve been tracking for a while, and we feel we’ve signed a player with huge potential. I personally am really excited to work with him, and for everyone to see him in an Orient shirt.”

“I’m just really pleased that it has happened,” said Thomas. “It has been ongoing for a little while but I found out last week that I was definitely coming.”

“I’m a modern-day right back. I like to get forward. That fits this club’s philosophy perfectly I think. Especially today, I saw how the team play and had a chance to get to grips with how the boys do things.”