Search

Advanced search

McAnuff signs new Leyton Orient contract

PUBLISHED: 19:07 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:07 02 July 2020

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O‚ÄôConnor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient have announced that club captain Jobi McAnuff has signed a new one-year contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

You may also want to watch:

McAnuff, who has made 141 appearances for the O’s in two spells, took on a player/coach role last season, which he will be continuing for the 2020/21 season.  The playing side of things, however, were hampered by an injury that kept him out long-term, up until his return in The O’s 2-1 home win against Cambridge in March.  And McAnuff, speaking after signing his contract, said he is raring to go for the season ahead and to put the injury worries behind him.  “I’m feeling good,” said McAnuff. “Last year, as everyone knows, was frustrating. I worked really hard to get back to playing, and I’ve got a lot of work again to get to the level I want to get to.  “I don’t just want to be a bit part or be here for the ride, I want to contribute, that’s a big, big thing for me.  “I’m absolutely delighted to get it all done, and stay at the club for at least another year.”  Speaking on the contract extension, head coach Ross Embleton underlined the key role McAnuff plays – both on and off the pitch – and his delight to see him stay.  “He’s been at the club since I came back, and we all know what an inspiration he is on the pitch,” said Embleton.  “We lost his impact on the pitch last year, because Jobi brings a real calmness and quality to our play. His expertise, the way that he sees the game, it’s a real asset to have as a head coach.  “But even more than that, he gives me so much in the coaching role, he was a real support to me last year, we built up a great relationship and I’m delighted to see him stay another year.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

McAnuff signs new Leyton Orient contract

59 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient have announced that club captain Jobi McAnuff has signed a new one-year contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.

Curran awaits Covid-19 test at Ageas Bowl

18:51 PA Sport
Social distancing signage is seen around the ground during day two of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

England all-rounder Sam Curran is awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test after being placed in self-isolation at the Ageas Bowl, casting a shadow over the second day of the intra-squad clash.

Moyes in warning for Hammers despite major lift

16:30
West Ham United manager David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match against Chelsea at the London Stadium

David Moyes has warned West Ham the job is far from complete after giving their survival bid a major lift with a 3-2 win over Chelsea in midweek.

Prestigious Diana Award for Wapping Youth FC’s Nahimul Islam

15:30
Wapping Youth FC's Nahimul Islam has received the Diana Award for going above and beyond in their daily life to create and sustain positive change

Wapping Youth FC’s Nahimul Islam has been honoured with The Diana Award for helping to create and sustain positive change.

Campbell ‘optimistic’ for WSL crowds next season

11:30 Josh Bunting
Director of women's football at the FA, Baroness Sue Campbell during the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 500 days to go media event at Wembley Stadium

The Football Association’s Baroness Sue Campbell is ‘optimistic’ some crowds may be allowed at next season’s Women’s Super League, as well as other sports.

Third title in four years for Tower Hamlets ACE 05 FC

11:30
Ace 05 FC of Tower Hamlets have been crowned champions of the Inner London Football LEague

ACE O5 FC of Tower Hamlets claimed their third title in four years in the Inner London Football League.

Player ratings: West Ham show character to beat Chelsea in much-needed result

11:30 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Michail Antonio shoots whilst under pressure from Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Here is my player ratings from West Ham United’s late 3-2 victory over Chelsea in their second match back at the London Stadium since the Premier League restarted.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 2

09:00 PA Sport
South Africa's Ernie Els celebrates winning the 2012 Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes

With the Premier League back in action after more than three months away due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not celebrate with another sports quiz?

PROMOTED CONTENT

The GREAT and good of inspirational businesses

Sophie Stainthorpe
THERE FOR YOU: Queen’s Hotel lit up for NHS

The UK Government has launched a campaign to shine a light on businesses and employees across the country who have responded to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in remarkable ways and are now going back to business.

Veterans on frontline tackling coronavirus

Sophie Stainthorpe
TESTING TIME: A member of the armed services carries out a swab to detect Covid-19 Picture: Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Veterans are providing vital skills across a range of projects to help the country tackle the current coronavirus outbreak. From helping to build Nightingale Hospitals to delivering essential supplies to those who are shielding, they have helped thousands of people across the country. We take a look at how one such veteran is helping out.

Pupils welcomed back into their classrooms

Sophie Stainthorpe
Only 15 children are allowed per classroom to allow for social distancing

Teachers, parents, pupils and support workers at schools across England have been back in the familiar surroundings for the past three weeks. Here we take a look at how things have worked.

Most read sport

Striker Harrold discusses struggles of first season after joining Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold does his best to get past a Solihull Moors defender (pic: Simon O'Connor),

Third title in four years for Tower Hamlets ACE 05 FC

Ace 05 FC of Tower Hamlets have been crowned champions of the Inner London Football LEague

O’s goalkeeper Janata on current opportunity for youngsters

Goalkeeper Arthur Janata in training with Leyton Orient (Pic: LOFC)

McAnuff signs new Leyton Orient contract

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

Player ratings: West Ham show character to beat Chelsea in much-needed result

West Ham United's Michail Antonio shoots whilst under pressure from Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

£5m car smugglers jailed as police seize stolen Mercs and BMWs being shipped to Cyprus

Stolen £40k Mercedes about to be smugglerd to Cyprus... nabbed by police instead. Picture: City of London Police

What do you think of plans to ban traffic from Roman Road? Tower Hamlets council is asking

Roman Road Market... already closes to traffic during trading times. Picture: Mike Brooke

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

London’s last surviving horse repository awarded Grade II listing following campaign to protect Spitalfields building

The former Stapleton's Horse and Carriage Repository in Shoreditch has been a Grade II listing following work from the Victorian society who seek to preserve the Victorian era. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the East London Advertiser

McAnuff signs new Leyton Orient contract

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

Curran awaits Covid-19 test at Ageas Bowl

Social distancing signage is seen around the ground during day two of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Moyes in warning for Hammers despite major lift

West Ham United manager David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match against Chelsea at the London Stadium

Prestigious Diana Award for Wapping Youth FC’s Nahimul Islam

Wapping Youth FC's Nahimul Islam has received the Diana Award for going above and beyond in their daily life to create and sustain positive change

Campbell ‘optimistic’ for WSL crowds next season

Director of women's football at the FA, Baroness Sue Campbell during the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 500 days to go media event at Wembley Stadium