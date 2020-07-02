McAnuff signs new Leyton Orient contract

Leyton Orient have announced that club captain Jobi McAnuff has signed a new one-year contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.

McAnuff, who has made 141 appearances for the O’s in two spells, took on a player/coach role last season, which he will be continuing for the 2020/21 season. The playing side of things, however, were hampered by an injury that kept him out long-term, up until his return in The O’s 2-1 home win against Cambridge in March. And McAnuff, speaking after signing his contract, said he is raring to go for the season ahead and to put the injury worries behind him. “I’m feeling good,” said McAnuff. “Last year, as everyone knows, was frustrating. I worked really hard to get back to playing, and I’ve got a lot of work again to get to the level I want to get to. “I don’t just want to be a bit part or be here for the ride, I want to contribute, that’s a big, big thing for me. “I’m absolutely delighted to get it all done, and stay at the club for at least another year.” Speaking on the contract extension, head coach Ross Embleton underlined the key role McAnuff plays – both on and off the pitch – and his delight to see him stay. “He’s been at the club since I came back, and we all know what an inspiration he is on the pitch,” said Embleton. “We lost his impact on the pitch last year, because Jobi brings a real calmness and quality to our play. His expertise, the way that he sees the game, it’s a real asset to have as a head coach. “But even more than that, he gives me so much in the coaching role, he was a real support to me last year, we built up a great relationship and I’m delighted to see him stay another year.”