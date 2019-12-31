Leyton Orient sign goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux

Leyton Orient have signed goalkeepr Lawrence Vigouroux on a free transfer, pending international clearance.

The 26-year-old with join the O's on an 18-month contract from Chilean side Everton de Viña del Mar.

The shot-stopper has spent majority of his career at Swindon Town although he started off at the likes of Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool in his youth days.

Vigouroux, who was linked with Manchester City three years ago, will now compete with Sam Sargeant for the number one shirt at the Brisbane Road club following the news that Dean Brill is most likely to be ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury.

He has also played for Chile under-20s in his younger days but will now be hoping to establish himself once again in the Football League.

Vigouroux said: "I'm very happy. It has been a long process, but I'm really happy and hopefully a sign of good things to come.

"The prospect of working with Ross Embleton was massive, I speak to Ross most days and if there was ever the opportunity to come here, it was something I wanted to do.

"He's really helped me out in my career, he's really good to talk to and he was 100% the factor in me coming here."

Ross Embleton added: "I'm absolutely delighted. It was disappointing, not so long ago, to lose Dean Brill to a severe injury so it was a position we certainly needed to strengthen in, despite the good performances by Sam Sargeant since he came into the team.

"I think he's going to make a very big impact here. I first saw Lawrence playing in a college team at 17 before I took him to Tottenham and he's gone on to have an already very good career, but I think we're going to give him a platform to kick things on again now.

"He's a very, very big character, extremely naturally talented goalkeeper, very good with his feet and a very good shot-stopper. I think he's as exciting a goalkeeper as you're going to find at this level."