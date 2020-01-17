Leyton Orient sign midfielder Cisse from Gillingham as Ogie joins Dover on loan

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City PA Archive/PA Images

Leyton Orient has announced the signing of midfielder Ousseynou Cisse from League One outfit Gillingham on loan until the end of the season.

Milton Keynes Dons Ousseynou Cisse celebrates after the final whistle during the Sky Bet League Two match at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes (Pic: Nigel French/PA) Milton Keynes Dons Ousseynou Cisse celebrates after the final whistle during the Sky Bet League Two match at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

The 28-year-old Frenchman joins the club seeking more regular game time after struggling to break into the Gills side since joining them in the summer from Milton Keynes Dons.

Cisse helped play a big part of the Dons being promoted from League Two to League One last term.

This season he has only made two appearances and played three times in the EFL Trophy.

Head coach Ross Embleton said: "The signing of Ousseynou is one that we are very pleased about. We have taken our time in the last two weeks since the window opened, to make sure that we really look at the right type of characters and the right type of players to fit in with what we want.

"He hasn't played the amount of football this season that he would have liked, but that's often what happens with the signings that you make in January. "It's great that we can give him an opportunity and a platform to come in and perform. We're really pleased to have him ready and available for the weekend."

Earlier today young defender Shadrach Ogie also joined National League side Dover Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

Head coach Ross Embleton believes now is the time for Ogie to play regular minutes, to aid his development.

"Shadrach is a player who has got a very big future a head of him. Unfortunately, in the last year to 18 months, he hasn't played as much as he should be for a lad of his age.

"He has benefited from being around the first team every day in training and has developed because of that, but he needs to be playing on a regular basis.

"It is fantastic that a National League side want to take him and give him the opportunity to play at that level.

"Dover treated Ruel fantastically, so we're delighted they're interested in giving Shadrach a similar opportunity."