Deadline Day: Leyton Orient sign Spurs youngster Sterling on loan

PUBLISHED: 18:32 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:32 31 January 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient have signed forward Kazaiah Sterling on loan from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old will now link back up with his former youth club at the O's as he searches for more first-team football.

The Spurs youngster is yet to feature in the Premier League side but has spent two spells out on loan at Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers.

Sterling made his competitive senior debut for the club, coming on as an 88th-minute substitute for Dele Alli in Spurs' final Champions League group game against APOEL Nicosia, in a 3-0 win at Wembley Stadium on December, 6, 2017.

He has also played for both the England under-15s and 17s.

