Leyton Orient sign striker Danny Johnson

Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford) PA Archive/PA Images

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of striker Danny Johnson from Scottish outfit Dundee United subject to international clearance.

The 26-year-old joins the O's on an 18-month deal to bolster head coach Ross Embleton's options up front.

"I'm delighted to be here," Johnson said. "I played against the club two years go in the National League, on the day - you look at the ground, you look at the size of the club; it's a great club to come to.

"Everywhere I go, I'm going to score goals. I'm a willing runner, hardworking and a fox in the box."

Head Coach Ross Embleton added: "We're delighted. It's a very interesting one with Danny. We've tracked him and followed him for a long time now.

"There were some discussions, going back about 18 months or so where Justin had met with him and we spoke about the potential of signing him, but it never quite come off at that stage.

"We've continued to follow him, and he is a player that we are delighted to be bringing into the club."

The striker had spells at Middlesbrough and Hartlepool United during his youth days before a short spell in Spain with Real Murica.

A return to England saw Johnson score nine in 21 appearances for Billingham Synthonia.

In the 2013/14 season 51 goals in 48 games for non-league Guisborough Town, secured a move to the Championship side Cardiff City.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of the blue birds at the time and immediately sent the forward out on loan to Tranmere Rovers, where Johnson made his professional football debut, in a 0-0 draw against Mansfield Town.

A second short loan with Stevenage followed before the forward sealed a deal with Gateshead.

Johnson hit double figures at the National League side in three consecutive seasons. The forward played against Orient in his time at the Heed and found the net on multiple occasions.

He then joined Motherwell in the Scottish Premier League before moving to Dundee last summer.