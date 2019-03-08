Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient seal victory over Southend United

PUBLISHED: 08:34 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 04 September 2019

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leasing.com Trophy: Leyton Orient 2 Southend United 0

Leyton Orient secured a 2-0 win over 10 men Southend United in the Leasing.com Trophy thanks to goals from Dan Happe and Dale Gorman.

The goals either side of the break saw the O's claim their first three points in the cup competition at Brisbane Road.

Head coach Ross Embleton named a much changed side for the clash with the Shrimpers handing chances to the likes of Sam Sargeant, Shadrach Ogie, Myles Judd, Dale Gorman, George Marsh, Matt Harrold and James Alabi.

Young centre-back Dan Happe gave the hosts an early lead in the seventh minute as he headed home a Jordan Maguire-Drew cross at the back post following a lovely ball out wide from Gorman.

Southend United then had a few chances through Emile Acquah and Isaac Hutchinson before the later was dismissed on the stroke of half-time for his reaction towards Gorman following the O's midfielders foul where he picked up a yellow.

You may also want to watch:

Former Stevenage man Gorman picked out the free head of Harrold inside the box with a free-kick early in the second-half.

The forward nodded the ball towards where Alabi went for the follow up but ended up heading it the wrong way as he tried to push it home.

Sargeant produced an excellent save to deny Brandon Goodship who beat the offside trap and had time to place the ball in the corner of the net from 15 yards before Simon Cox missed from three yards out for Southend.

Gorman then sealed the victory in the 90th minute as he fired home after striker Alabi set him up.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Judd (Ling 46), Ekpiteta, Happe, Ogie, Gorman, Marsh, Maguire-Drew (Clay 83), Dennis (Angol 66), Harrold, Alabi.

Unused subs: Janata, Wilkinson, Shabani, Sweeney.

Southend United: Oxley, Bwomono, Kiernan, Hamilton, Ndukwu (Goodship 46), Mantom, Shaughnessy, Lennon, Acquah (62), Hutchinson, Blackman

Unused subs: Bishop, Hyam, Humphrys, Taylor, Clifford.

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient seal victory over Southend United

08:34 Jacob Ranson
O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Leasing.com Trophy: Leyton Orient 2 Southend United 0

T20: Essex Eagles entering unknown territory says Bopara

07:00 Martin Smith
Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

Essex Eagles enter unknown territory when they face Lancashire Lightning at the Emirates Riverside in the quarter-final of the Vitality T20 Blast tonight (Wednesday) as underdogs and with the weight of history pressing against them.

T20: Essex Eagles look to strike against Lancashire Lightning

Yesterday, 17:52
Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

Essex Eagles face Lancashire Lightning in the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast on Wednesday at the neutral setting of The Emirates Riverside, home to Durham.

London Lions bring back captain Ikhinmwin for seventh season

Yesterday, 16:30 Jacob Ranson
Joe Ikhinmwin talks to his London Lions teammates (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions captain, Joe Ikhinmwin, makes it seven straight seasons after the club confirmed he will return for the 2019-20 season.

O's will rotate squad for Trophy clash with Southend

Yesterday, 15:00 Jacob Ranson
O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Leyton Orient will be rotating the squad to hand a number of players their chance to impress when they host Southend United this evening.

Boxing: Title tests for Camacho, Okolie

Yesterday, 13:00
Lawrence Okolie (left) in action against Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Local cruiserweight rivals Lawrence Okolie and Wadi Camacho fought for British and Commonwealth belts in March, not get new title bouts against unbeaten rivals.

Orient coach felt fans played huge part at Salford

Yesterday, 10:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Head coach Ross Embleton felt the Leyton Orient travelling support gave his squad the boost they needed in their 1-1 draw with Salford City.

O's striker Harrold admitted it's been a 'frustrating' start for him so far this season

Mon, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Matt Harrold of Leyton Orient is congratulated after scoring the first goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient striker Matt Harrold has admitted it has been a frustrating start to the new season for him personally.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's will rotate squad for Trophy clash with Southend

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Leyton Orient seal victory over Southend United

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Orient coach felt fans played huge part at Salford

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

O's in FA Youth Cup action at rivals Southend

Josh Koroma, on the ball at Yeovil Town last season, has made four substitute appearances for Leyton Orient in all competitions since his debut on April 9 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

T20: Essex Eagles entering unknown territory says Bopara

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council loses High Court appeal over Victorian cottages demolition

The Victorian cottages in East Ferry Road. Picture: LBTH

Hundreds of parents express fears over ‘rushed’ decision making on primary school’s future

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

400 arrests in war on drugs gets public backing for Tower Hamlets joint op with Met Police

Council CCTV used to track drug dealers on the streets of London's East End. Picture: LBTH

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient seal victory over Southend United

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

T20: Essex Eagles entering unknown territory says Bopara

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

Action day as Limehouse neighbours join police to stop yobs using their park

Volunteers turn up at Rectory Gardens in Limehouse to spruce up the place. Picture: LBTH

T20: Essex Eagles look to strike against Lancashire Lightning

Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

London Lions bring back captain Ikhinmwin for seventh season

Joe Ikhinmwin talks to his London Lions teammates (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists