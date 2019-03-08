Leyton Orient seal victory over Southend United

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman Simon O'Connor Photography

Leasing.com Trophy: Leyton Orient 2 Southend United 0

Leyton Orient secured a 2-0 win over 10 men Southend United in the Leasing.com Trophy thanks to goals from Dan Happe and Dale Gorman.

The goals either side of the break saw the O's claim their first three points in the cup competition at Brisbane Road.

Head coach Ross Embleton named a much changed side for the clash with the Shrimpers handing chances to the likes of Sam Sargeant, Shadrach Ogie, Myles Judd, Dale Gorman, George Marsh, Matt Harrold and James Alabi.

Young centre-back Dan Happe gave the hosts an early lead in the seventh minute as he headed home a Jordan Maguire-Drew cross at the back post following a lovely ball out wide from Gorman.

Southend United then had a few chances through Emile Acquah and Isaac Hutchinson before the later was dismissed on the stroke of half-time for his reaction towards Gorman following the O's midfielders foul where he picked up a yellow.

Former Stevenage man Gorman picked out the free head of Harrold inside the box with a free-kick early in the second-half.

The forward nodded the ball towards where Alabi went for the follow up but ended up heading it the wrong way as he tried to push it home.

Sargeant produced an excellent save to deny Brandon Goodship who beat the offside trap and had time to place the ball in the corner of the net from 15 yards before Simon Cox missed from three yards out for Southend.

Gorman then sealed the victory in the 90th minute as he fired home after striker Alabi set him up.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Judd (Ling 46), Ekpiteta, Happe, Ogie, Gorman, Marsh, Maguire-Drew (Clay 83), Dennis (Angol 66), Harrold, Alabi.

Unused subs: Janata, Wilkinson, Shabani, Sweeney.

Southend United: Oxley, Bwomono, Kiernan, Hamilton, Ndukwu (Goodship 46), Mantom, Shaughnessy, Lennon, Acquah (62), Hutchinson, Blackman

Unused subs: Bishop, Hyam, Humphrys, Taylor, Clifford.