O's will rotate squad for Trophy clash with Southend

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 September 2019

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient will be rotating the squad to hand a number of players their chance to impress when they host Southend United this evening.

The O's will welcome the struggling League One side to Brisbane Road this evening (Tuesday, 7.45pm) for a Leasing.com Trophy clash.

It is expected the likes of strikers Matt Harrold and James Alabi, midfielders Dale Gorman and George Marsh, as well as defender Myles Judd could be utilised for the match.

"We'll definitely be making changes, there is a number of players that have very patient, and a number that have had minimal amounts of minutes - some not at all that will certainly get their opportunities," Embleton said.

"As every game and every competition you set out to think you can do well in it and I think we've got the players that can come into the team to win the game.

"It also gives everybody an opportunity to show what they're about for the season ongoing."

Orient have had to do lots of travelling in the first month of the season and it means they haven't been able to arrange as many friendlies for players to get minutes so this game will be used wisely.

"We had a very good reserve programme last season in terms of the amount of games we got against pro clubs and non league clubs we played the likes of Cheshunt and Haringey Borough and it gave us a different edge.

"We haven't had many of those because of the games and travelling we've had to do so far.

"It gives us a good opportunity to get some minutes into people's legs and for me gives them an opportunity to go out impress and work their way into the team."

Boxing: Title tests for Camacho, Okolie

13:00
Lawrence Okolie (left) in action against Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Local cruiserweight rivals Lawrence Okolie and Wadi Camacho fought for British and Commonwealth belts in March, not get new title bouts against unbeaten rivals.

Orient coach felt fans played huge part at Salford

10:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Head coach Ross Embleton felt the Leyton Orient travelling support gave his squad the boost they needed in their 1-1 draw with Salford City.

O's striker Harrold admitted it's been a 'frustrating' start for him so far this season

Yesterday, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Matt Harrold of Leyton Orient is congratulated after scoring the first goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient striker Matt Harrold has admitted it has been a frustrating start to the new season for him personally.

Orient coach Embleton felt his side deserved draw at Salford

Yesterday, 11:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton felt his side deserved the late equaliser away to Salford City.

FA Vase: Lopes Tavares progress while Bengal, Ilford, Woodford and Barkingside crash out

Sunday, September 1, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Chris Davis (left) is the new manager of Lopes Tavares (pic: Tim Edwards).

Lopes Tavares progressed in the FA Vase while Ilford, Barkingside, Woodford Town, and Sporting Bengal United crashed of the competition.

Cycling: Cavendish to race in Six Day London

Sunday, September 1, 2019
Mark Cavendish rides in after completing the men's elite race during the British National Championships (pic Chris Radburn/PA)

Mark Cavendish MBE, the greatest sprinter in the history of the Tour de France, will compete at the fifth edition of Phynova Six Day London in the capital between October 22-27.

West Ham ease to third win in a row with victory over Norwich City

Saturday, August 31, 2019 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

The Hammers struck through Haller and Yarmolenko to collect the points

