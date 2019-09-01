O's will rotate squad for Trophy clash with Southend

Leyton Orient will be rotating the squad to hand a number of players their chance to impress when they host Southend United this evening.

The O's will welcome the struggling League One side to Brisbane Road this evening (Tuesday, 7.45pm) for a Leasing.com Trophy clash.

It is expected the likes of strikers Matt Harrold and James Alabi, midfielders Dale Gorman and George Marsh, as well as defender Myles Judd could be utilised for the match.

"We'll definitely be making changes, there is a number of players that have very patient, and a number that have had minimal amounts of minutes - some not at all that will certainly get their opportunities," Embleton said.

"As every game and every competition you set out to think you can do well in it and I think we've got the players that can come into the team to win the game.

"It also gives everybody an opportunity to show what they're about for the season ongoing."

Orient have had to do lots of travelling in the first month of the season and it means they haven't been able to arrange as many friendlies for players to get minutes so this game will be used wisely.

"We had a very good reserve programme last season in terms of the amount of games we got against pro clubs and non league clubs we played the likes of Cheshunt and Haringey Borough and it gave us a different edge.

"We haven't had many of those because of the games and travelling we've had to do so far.

"It gives us a good opportunity to get some minutes into people's legs and for me gives them an opportunity to go out impress and work their way into the team."