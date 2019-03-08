Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sargeant delighed with Southend clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant was delighted to keep a clean sheet as he was handed an opportunity in their 2-0 victory over Southend United.

The O's claimed their first points in the Leasing.com Trophy thanks to goals from Dan Happe and Dale Gorman against the 10 men Shrimpers at Brisbane Road.

And 21-year-old Sargeant was pleased with how the match went for the team and himself.

"Always nice as a goalie to get a clean sheet and to build on the game against Cheltenham at the start of the season," Sargeant said.

"For me on a personal more I'm happy with what I've been able to achieve.

"Credit to the team as a whole, we did well to ride storms at certain points in the game when they started chucking players forward, but I felt like we dealt with it well as I only had a couple of things to do."

The academy product says he knows he had to be ready to make saves against the League One outfit but felt the side in front of him limited what he had to do in-between the sticks.

"It's my job obviously to be switched on and to always be in full concentration for when those moments rise.

"I didn't have too much to do what I did have to do, I dealt with, and I can only be happy with that.

The youngster also admitted he hopes he took his opportunity to impress the coaching staff while others did as well.

"These cup games are an opportunity for me to show what I can do to Ross, Webby, Jobi and Reece.

"The main thing for me today was coming away with a solid performance and the clean sheet was an added bonus.

"I think these games are for people to get minutes and I think everyone that played had a very positive impact on the game.

"I think Shadrach Ogie I think it was his full debut and he only turned 18.

"I thought he was incredible, I felt very comfortable with him at left-back, he was solid and no one got past him easy.

"Likewise with people like George playing his first minutes for the club, him and Gorman in the middle were solid, Alabi and Matt Harrold done a job in holding the ball up. Marv, Dan and Juddy were solid all round."