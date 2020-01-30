O's hopeful of adding new signings before important trip to Stevenage

Leyton Orient face an important trip to strugglers Stevenage this weekend with head coach Ross Embleton still hoping to have a few new signings at his disposal.

The O's have been in the market for players this month, but are running out of time to add a few more, with the transfer window slamming shut on Friday, before their trip to the Lamex Stadium the following day.

They have moved to bring in striker Danny Johnson, goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and midfielder Ousseyou Cisse, while extending the loan deal of George Marsh and letting James Alabi and Dale Gorman leave on loan.

"We were very close yesterday (Friday) and the two players we were looking at, looked like it was getting very close, but the brakes came from their parent clubs," Embleton said.

"I know Martin (Ling) has got some phone calls to make over the next few days and I'm really hoping we get them signed and in the building."

Orient brought in Johnson from Dundee on an 18-month deal on Monday and he is set to feature in the match-day squad at Stevenage, while fellow new signing Vigouroux has failed to break into the team yet with youngster Sam Sargeant playing so well.

"The difficulty comes as we know we've got a good goalkeeper sitting on the bench, but it's not so difficult because of the way that Sam performs," added Embleton.

"I think on Tuesday night (against Northampton) there was a bit of uncertainty in the team and in the crowd in the first half and I understand that, so it's not a criticism of anybody as we've not picked up enough wins, and that's why it sits there.

"'Sarg' miskicked a couple and everyone got a bit edgy, but his performances, some of the shots he saves, he shows a real maturity.

"There were a couple today (Saturday) that have gone in behind, but he came out and headed it, picked it up on the edge of the box. I'm not convinced the Sargeant who played however long it was before Justin came in would've been the same.

"He has showed maturity, it's tough because we've got a very able number two sitting there, but if Sam keeps putting in those performances we've got nothing to worry about."

The O's know Stevenage are desperate for points and will pose a tough test.

Embleton's side were also due to head to Crewe Alexandra last night (Tuesday) for a league match. See our website for report.