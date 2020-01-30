Search

Advanced search

O's hopeful of adding new signings before important trip to Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 13:30 30 January 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient face an important trip to strugglers Stevenage this weekend with head coach Ross Embleton still hoping to have a few new signings at his disposal.

The O's have been in the market for players this month, but are running out of time to add a few more, with the transfer window slamming shut on Friday, before their trip to the Lamex Stadium the following day.

They have moved to bring in striker Danny Johnson, goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and midfielder Ousseyou Cisse, while extending the loan deal of George Marsh and letting James Alabi and Dale Gorman leave on loan.

"We were very close yesterday (Friday) and the two players we were looking at, looked like it was getting very close, but the brakes came from their parent clubs," Embleton said.

"I know Martin (Ling) has got some phone calls to make over the next few days and I'm really hoping we get them signed and in the building."

Orient brought in Johnson from Dundee on an 18-month deal on Monday and he is set to feature in the match-day squad at Stevenage, while fellow new signing Vigouroux has failed to break into the team yet with youngster Sam Sargeant playing so well.

You may also want to watch:

"The difficulty comes as we know we've got a good goalkeeper sitting on the bench, but it's not so difficult because of the way that Sam performs," added Embleton.

"I think on Tuesday night (against Northampton) there was a bit of uncertainty in the team and in the crowd in the first half and I understand that, so it's not a criticism of anybody as we've not picked up enough wins, and that's why it sits there.

"'Sarg' miskicked a couple and everyone got a bit edgy, but his performances, some of the shots he saves, he shows a real maturity.

"There were a couple today (Saturday) that have gone in behind, but he came out and headed it, picked it up on the edge of the box. I'm not convinced the Sargeant who played however long it was before Justin came in would've been the same.

"He has showed maturity, it's tough because we've got a very able number two sitting there, but if Sam keeps putting in those performances we've got nothing to worry about."

The O's know Stevenage are desperate for points and will pose a tough test.

Embleton's side were also due to head to Crewe Alexandra last night (Tuesday) for a league match. See our website for report.

Latest East London Sports News

O's hopeful of adding new signings before important trip to Stevenage

13:30 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient face an important trip to strugglers Stevenage this weekend with head coach Ross Embleton still hoping to have a few new signings at his disposal.

West Ham show fighting qualities now bring on the Brighton!

11:59 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Issa Diop fouls Liverpool's Divock Origi during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Another home defeat but at least the Hammers gave it a real go against mighty Liverpool

Gallant West Ham beaten by runaway leaders Liverpool

Yesterday, 21:55 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Roberto Firmino during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers gave it a real go against the Reds but a goal in each half gives the visitors the points

West Ham complete loan signing of Czech international

Yesterday, 16:16 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham new boy Tomas Soucek

Midfielder Tomas Soucek will add some steel to the Hammers line-up

Leyton Orient still actively looking for new signings

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient still actively looking for a couple more signing before the January transfer window slams shut on Friday.

Leyton Orient boss felt they deserved something out Crewe clash

Yesterday, 10:04 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient striker Conor Wilkinson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton felt his players deserved something from the match as they put in a dominant performance but lost 2-0 to Crewe Alexandra.

League Two: Crewe 2 Leyton Orient 0

Tue, 21:44 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Leyton Orient were left empty handed on their travels to Gresty Road as a clinical Crewe struck early and late to seal the League Two points on Tuesday.

Team news: Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient

Tue, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
O's James Brophy runs past James Baker (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient will be looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Newport County when they make the trip to Crewe Alexandra this evening.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient still actively looking for new signings

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Team news: Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient

O's James Brophy runs past James Baker (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient sign striker Danny Johnson

Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

New signing Johnson 'hungry' to score goals for Orient

Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

Simply the worst! West Ham scraping the bottom of the barrel

West Bromwich Albion's Conor Townsend celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Police appeal after boy, 16, robbed by two men at Bow Road station

British Transport Police are appealing for the public's help to identify these two men after a boy was robbed in Bow underground station. Picture: BTP

Seventh child removed from man’s care after Tower Hamlets Council raises ‘sexual behaviour’ concerns

Social workers at Tower Hamlets Council took the child into care. Picture: Mike Brooke

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital as Bethnal Green shop fire damages bedsit

A fire at a shop in Roman Road, Bethnal Green damaged a bedsit above it. Picture: Google

Two Tower Hamlets primary schools face closure

The plan is to close Guardian Angels School and moves its pupils with St Anne's Catholic Primary. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s hopeful of adding new signings before important trip to Stevenage

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

West Ham show fighting qualities now bring on the Brighton!

West Ham United's Issa Diop fouls Liverpool's Divock Origi during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Lawyers and legal staff to pitch in for Whitechapel homeless charity

Whitechapel Mission provides a range of support for homeless people. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

Gallant West Ham beaten by runaway leaders Liverpool

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Roberto Firmino during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

New fire doors to make Whitechapel housing estate safer

Fire doors in Dron House will be upgraded by the City of London Corporation. Picture: Google
Drive 24