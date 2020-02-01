Search

Boss Embleton delighted with O's game management in Stevenage win

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 February 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was delighted with the game management shown by his side as they sealed a 3-0 victory over Stevenage.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

A brace from young striker Ruel Sotiriou and a goal from new loanee signing Ouss Cisse sealed the three points for the O's at the Lamex Stadium to move them up to 18th in League Two.

And the boss is pleased as that is an area they've struggled with since returning to the Football League this season.

"I would say in terms of the way we went about the game, I would say so, It was really surreal on Tuesday night the performance was excellent against a very good team but we came out of it with a defeat.

"It was extremely disappointing, but so much to take out of it, what we showed today (Saturday) was resilience in the conditions.

"We showed we can manage the game better than we have done on occasions this year, when we're not creative or getting on the ball, we showed that robustness to get into the game and make sure we could give ourselves a platform.

"We all know that has been an area in the game that has let us down, so I'm absolutely delighted the fact we created a number of opportunities, and gone about that performance today with a doggness to give ourselves the best chance."

Embleton was full of praise for 19-year-old Sotiriou and hopes he can always kept that hunger and enjoyment part of his game as he grows as a player.

"He does, I think that's something you never want him to lose, he's got that rawness, energy, and belief in himself to go out and score.

"I think he does such a good job for us, two good goals today, but the way he takes the pressure off us at times when we're under a little bit of pressure or teams are putting balls in the box.

"We know we've got Ruel at the other end of the pitch who is going to work hard and get the ball up the pitch for us."

Cisse scored his first goal for the O's which pleased the boss as well as the fact it was from a set-piece which they have been working on this week.

"It sort of seemed to take forever to go in, I haven't watched it back yet, but it was a great ball in by Wrighty.

"We've made a real focus on set-pieces in the last week, Jobi has taken a real responsbility with that and about the delivery we put into the box, and person committing to get on the end of it.

"He bundled it over the line, so I'm delighted for him."

