I've been working on my left foot with Jobi says young O's striker Sotiriou after double

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 04 February 2020

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient striker Ruel Sotiriou has revealed that player/coach Jobi McAnuff has been working with him to improve on his finishing in training.

The 19-year-old netted twice as they sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory over League Two strugglers Stevenage, with Ouss Cisse also on target at the Lamex Stadium.

Sotiriou has now scored five times for the O's in the league after breaking into the first team on Boxing Day when they lost 3-1 to Colchester United.

The youngster netted in the 19th minute to open the scoring at Stevenage, before stretching the lead to 3-0 when he fired home with his left foot in the 62nd minute.

"I literally took it out of my feet and had a shot, I couldn't really see it go in, but I just saw the fans celebrating and celebrated," the Cypriot under-21 said.

"The second goal I've been working on left-foot finishing with Jobi (McAnuff) in training a lot and for it to come off on the pitch was even better.

"I enjoy playing and I just want to score goals."

The forward, who spent a brief spell on loan at Dover Athletic earlier this season, summed it up as a great team performance and feels they built on their positive performance in their 2-0 defeat to Crewe Alexandra in midweek.

"A great performance away from home, especially with these at the bottom as we're trying to get away from that and just build as a team together," he added.

"Tuesday night we didn't get the result, but it was one of our best performances, and then today (Saturday) was very good as everyone playing as a team."

Sotiriou also praised new signings Lawrence Vigouroux and Cisse and believes they have healthy competition among the squad now for places in the starting line-up.

He said: "100 per cent, Lawrence has been patient and 'Sarg' has been excellent while he's been in, but he got his chance today and he's kept a clean sheet for us.

"Cisse has been excellent since he come in and for him to get a goal is good.

"It's healthy competition, there is no bitterness, everyone is just trying to keep their shirt and obviously as a forward you always like to get goals and that's what I'm trying to do."

Sotiriou will be hoping he can maintain his impressive form in the final months of the season.

