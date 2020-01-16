Search

Leyton Orient striker Alabi joins Eastleigh on loan

PUBLISHED: 19:05 16 January 2020

James Alabi celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient striker James Alabi has joined National League outfit Eastleigh on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time this season at the O's and will now seek more regular playing minutes at Ben Strevens' side.

The former Tranmere Rovers and Chester forward has not featured for Orient since Saturday, November, 23 when they lost 4-2 to Forest Green Rovers.

Alabi has only made 14 appearances in total this campaign including Trophy and cup fixtures - finding the net once in their 4-0 victory over Grimsby Town.

Head coach Ross Embleton said: "I think it's a very good opportunity for James to go and play in a league that he knows well.

"It's not been great for him this year in terms of the number of minutes he has got out on the pitch.

"It's important for James, given the stage of his career and being out of contract at the end of the season, that he goes out and gets himself minutes on the pitch.

"He needs to be fully prepared, whether it be at Eastleigh or elsewhere at the end of the season to go and get himself another club and further his career beyond Leyton Orient."

His contract runs out at the end of the season and it is expected he will probably leave the club upon its expiration as he will spend almost up until that date at Eastleigh.

