O's striker Sotiriou joins Dover Athletic on loan

PUBLISHED: 12:21 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 01 November 2019

Ruel Sotiriou in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient youngster Ruel Sotiriou has joined National League outfit Dover Athletic on a one-month loan deal.

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 19-year-old makes the switch in search of more regular first-team football to continue his development.

The striker has not featured yet this season for the O's but has played three matches for the Cyprus under-21's in their UEFA Euro under-21 qualification games.

Sotiriou was on target in his countries 5-1 defeat to Netherlands in those matches, he opened the scoring, but it only counted as a consolation goal.

He will now link up with former Leyton Orient manager Andy Hessenthaler as they look to end a bad run of form in the National League.

The youngster impressed last season during his loan spells as he netted six goals in nine appearances for National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Sotiriou also spent some time at Chelmsford City last term as well as featuring in the London Senior Cup and FA Trophy for the O's.

