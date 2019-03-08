Search

Orient coach Embleton feels they're small margins away

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 September 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton feels his side are just small margins away from picking up more wins in League Two, writes Jacob Ranson.

The O's are back on home surface this weekend when they welcome Swindon Town to Brisbane Road for their seventh league fixture of the campaign after a mixed start so far.

And former Swindon Town assistant manager Embleton remains confident ahead of the clash against his old club as he feels O's are putting in good performances but just making too many mistakes.

"I feel we're really small margins away from winning more games than we are at the moment," Embleton said.

"We feel we've missed out on a number of points this season because of organisation, moments or lapses in concentration."

It happened again in their 1-1 draw with Salford City at Moor Lane at the weekend as they conceded early on in the first half, before clawing their way to a point with an equaliser in the 87th minute.

Embleton added: "Disappointed on that front and to come in at half-time with that sort of feel you don't want to go too mad as I felt we were in the game, but we need to stop giving ourselves a mountain to climb."

Orient will, however, remain without defender Jamie Turley and midfielders Jobi McAnuff and James Dayton for a number of weeks, but they are making good progress says Embleton.

"Jamie is looking stronger, I think the next test is to step into the group and see if his groin holds up. It's far too early for him being involved," he added.

"'Dayts' is looking good, he ran his most amount of distance in training the other day, which was with some twists and turns.

"I think it's going to be a process of firstly getting James to run comfortably and then to drip him into training.

"It's going to be a little bit longer than we would have liked, but he suffered a horrendous injury.

"Jobi is good, he's not quite training with the group yet, but although he went under the knife we knew it was a quick process and turnaround once he had the operation done.

"He's covering some real good distances with high intensity, albeit on his own in terms of running."

Orient coach Embleton feels they're small margins away

09:00 06 September 2019
