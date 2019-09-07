Search

Leyton Orient coach Embleton takes responsibility for poor first-half

PUBLISHED: 10:15 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 09 September 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton takes full responsibility for getting it wrong in the first-half of their 3-1 defeat to in-form Swindon Town.

The visitors netted three times in the first-half thanks to Keshi Anderson, Rob Hunt, and Jerry Yates and never found their way back into the match at Brisbane Road.

Although youngster Jordan Maguire-Drew did claw one back in the second-half but it counted for nothing.

Embleton felt he got his tactics wrong against a 'very good' Swindon side who currently sit fourth in League Two.

"A very good team, we knew that beforehand and I think went on record saying we knew we were coming up against a team that were very capable in this league, and they showed that on many occasions," Embleton said.

"I will be brutally honest, it was something I feel I didn't get particularly right, I felt the way that I set us up would be able to counter movements that we knew would come into play from them.

"That didn't work out, so I take full responsibility for the way that the first-half panned out.

"We knew at times we would be without the ball as they were very comfortable but we allowed that to happen on a few occasions in the first-half."

Embleton was disappointed to concede yet more goals this season despite limiting their opponents opportunities inside the box.

"I think that's something that has probably happened a lot this year, I don't know exactly how it looks but if I was to analyse the amount of opportunities they've created or had against them hasn't been a great deal.

"You can look at it in two different ways, we're not giving away too many chances, but when people get them they're taking them or we're allowing them chances that are too easy to score from so it's a concern.

"First one looked like a cross shot type, I thought the first however many minutes before they scored, and I think we defended our box quite resolutely to be honest.

"They had a number of corners but I never felt under a great deal of pressure, if anything we had a couple opportunities and broke away, and had the first shots of the game."

Leyton Orient coach Embleton takes responsibility for poor first-half

