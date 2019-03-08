Leyton Orient 1 Swindon Town 3 - O's suffer defeat after poor first half

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Swindon Town 3

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient suffered a 3-1 defeat to in-form Swindon after a slow start.

Three first-half goals through Keshi Anderson, Rob Hunt, and Jerry Yates sealed the three points for Town despite a late goal from substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew at Brisbane Road.

The first chance of the match fell to the visitors as an corner in the second minute found Danny Rose in the box but his effort cannons against his own man.

First half-opportunity for the O's came in the 16th minute as Conor Wilkinson picked up the ball outside the box, dragging his effort wide.

Swindon then broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute as Keshi Anderson slotted the ball into the bottom corner following his free-kick effort being blocked by the wall.

The hosts tried to get themselves back in the game as the ball fell to James Brophy at the edge of the box but his effort was weak.

In the 31st minute goalkeeper Dean Brill was forced to pull off a huge save to deny Jerry Yates.

Two minutes later Anderson beat the offside trap, cut inside, and fired wide of the net.

Wilkinson then brought the ball down but fired wide in the 39th minute.

The visitors then doubled their lead three minutes later as Rob Hunt's cross took a big deflection and found its way into the net.

In added time Swindon made it 3-0 as Jerry Yates joined in on the action.

Early in the second-half Town continued to dominate as Lloyd Isgrove hit the crossbar.

The O's counter quickly and Josh Wright chips the ball into the path of Jordan Maguire-Drew but Rose makes a crucial defensive header.

Former Brighton youngster Maguire-Drew clawed one back for the O's in the 74th minute as he curled his effort into the top corner.

He then put a great ball in for Louis Dennis in the 84th minute but McCormick made the save.

Leyton Orient: Brill, Ling, Coulson, Ekpiteta, Happe (Maguire-Drew 46), Widdowson, Clay (Gorman 59), Wright, Brophy, Wilkinson, Angol (Dennis 65).