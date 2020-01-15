Leyton Orient in the market for a striker says boss Embleton

Leyton Orient are in the market for another option up front reveals newly-appointed head coach Ross Embleton.

The O's lost the likes of Macaulay Bonne and Josh Koroma in the summer, who were the club's two top goal scorers, to Championship outfits and know it was always going to be hard to replace those goals.

They did move to bring in both Lee Angol from Shrewsbury Town and Conor Wilkinson from Dagenham & Redbridge but both have had injuries this term which has meant their goal tallies are lower than expected.

Boss Embleton wants more goals in his squad but knows it's a gamble signing a goal scorer at League Two level.

"Blimey isn't it a difficult thing to go and do," Embleton said about replacing Bonne and Koroma.

"Macca was applauded and deservedly so last year and the year before in terms of the amount of goals that he scored.

"The recruitment of a goalscorer at this level is when I say a lottery, I don't mean it in terms of that level of disrespect to the players that you bring in, but finding someone who is going to get you 10, 15 or 20 goals a season is massive.

"Strikers on a whole find themselves at this level because they might have had a season where they got 16 one year and followed it up with seven a year later.

"You can't always guarantee that and I think the perfect way to describe it is when Martin (Ling) told me that we were signing Macauley Bonne when the club first got taken over.

"I said he won't come here, we won't get someone like that as I'd seen him grow up as a kid, but even then there was nothing in the history that suggested Macca was going to come here and score however many it was in those two seasons."

He says they will be targeting a goalscorer but knows it may be a gamble and might not mean instant success.

"There is always that risk element, so there is nothing to say the people we bring in over the transfer window, if it all goes according to plan will hit the ground running and score bundles of goals.

"Players are at this level for a particular reason, but it is an area where we need to start contributing more goals in games.

"Saturday was a prime example we were the dominant team, the opposition's manager and coaching staff have all gone on record and said how much we were dominant, but we didn't manage to come away with three points.

"The chances that we created, the balls we put in the box, we didn't finish those moves off."