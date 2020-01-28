Search

Team news: Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 January 2020

O's James Brophy runs past James Baker

O's James Brophy runs past James Baker (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient will be looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Newport County when they make the trip to Crewe Alexandra this evening.

Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates O's first goal (Pic: Simon O'Connor)Leyton Orient defender Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates O's first goal (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

The O's will head to Gresty Road to take on The Railwaymen and head coach Ross Embleton insists they will be looking at the videos from when they faced David Artell's men at Brisbane Road where they lost 2-1 back in September.

Crewe currently sit fourth in League Two while Orient are down in 17th but will be looking to start turning their fortunes around with a few new additions.

"What we'll be really analysing is our performance against Crewe here as although we got beat, the performances was good, and we were unfortunate as Jordan (Maguire-Drew) had a penalty saved and we conceded late.

"It's very important we go there and have a real understanding of how we stop Crewe playing as they're a good team and we're very capable of creating our own chances at the other end."

James Dayton will continue to miss out through suspension after being sent off in their 1-1 draw with Northampton Town last mid-week.

Louis Dennis, Sam Ling, Jobi McAnuff and Jamie Turley will miss out through injury while left-back Joe Widdowson could potentially start after being named on the bench for the Newport clash.

Although you'd imagine James Brophy will remain at left-back and for a similar starting line-up following the 2-1 win.

