Orient keeper Eldin Jakupovic produces a save against Oldham (pic: Simon O'Connor)

From Moses Odubajo to John Lundstram, see who has made the Leyton Orient team of the decade

Leyton Orient's Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring his teams opening goal Leyton Orient's Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring his teams opening goal

The decade is coming to a close and it has been filled with some of the best Leyton Orient memories and of course plenty of downs during that time.

A play-off final at Wembley, time spent in League One, League Two, an FA Trophy final and a National League title is the quickest way to sum up this decade, along with financial troubles and a turbulent ownership.

But which players make it into our best XI of the decade?

Mathieu Baudry captained Leyton Orient this season, but is now set to exit the club when his contract expires this summer (pic: Simon O'Connor). Mathieu Baudry captained Leyton Orient this season, but is now set to exit the club when his contract expires this summer (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Goalkeeper: Eldin Jakupovic - Although he was only on loan from Hull City he kept seven clean sheets in 14 games to put the O's on track to make the League One play-offs in the 2013/14 season. Had he been in goal for the shoot-out, Orient could have been in the Championship, but instead a gloomy chapter begun.

Right-back: Moses Odubajo - Electric pace, fans favourite, and an academy product who shone instantly after breaking into the first team. His goal at Wembley in the play-off final was a stunner but more importantly he netted 12 goals that season.

Centre-back: Mathieu Baudry - A ball-playing defender who inspired attacks from the back. The Frenchman was crucial in the run to the League One play-off final during the 2013/14 season.

Centre-back: Scott Cuthbert - The Scotsman was a true warrior, won his aerial battles, and was a consistent peformer. He even switched to a right-back role for the sake of the team in their push to the play-off final so they could play Nathan Clarke and Baudry in the same starting line-up.

Orient's Scott Cuthbert exchanges words with a Swindon rival (pic: Simon O'Connor) Orient's Scott Cuthbert exchanges words with a Swindon rival (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Left-back: Charlie Daniels - Bournemouth fans will know how good Charlie Daniels is! He has gone on to become a Premier League player and you could always see his quality even at the O's in League One. Dangerous crosses, free-kicks, and linked up well with Dean Cox on the left side.

Centre-midfielder: Romain Vincelot - The Frenchman was an absolute engine during his time at the O's. Tough-tackling midfielder, who could run a game through his work rate and he had an impressive leap on him to win headers. His goal at Aston Villa in the FA Cup was a highlight.

Centre-midfielder: John Lundstram - He joined Orient originally on loan during the play-off final season. His distribution was second to none and he spread the ball so well. The now Sheffield United star then linked up with the O's permanently and was one of few bright spells during their relegation to League Two.

Right winger: Jobi McAnuff - Led the team to the National League title and got them back into the Football League. A fantastic leader with an incredible work rate and desire, plus he has creativity.

Charlie Daniels Charlie Daniels

Left winger: Dean Cox - The winger spent seven years at the club and was adored by the fans for his accurate crossing ability and work rate. He was brilliant for the O's throughout but he racked up 17 goals during the successful 2013/14 season and produced one of the best interviews of all-time after the play-off semi-final victory.

Striker: Kevin Lisbie - Super Kevin Lisbie, of course he made the team! A club legend and was vital for the O's as he scored 46 goals in total for the club. He used to hang in the air brilliantly to flick balls on for his striker partners.

Striker: David Mooney - As the song said: "He used to be s**t but now he's alright, walking in a Mooney Wonderland". The Irishman became a hero at the club for two really impressive seasons. He led the scoring ranks on the way to the play-off final.

Substitutes:

Romain Vincelot is leaving Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor) Romain Vincelot is leaving Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Jamie Jones - A long-serving player, who played his part during a number of seasons, despite his O's career ending with the penalty shoot-out defeat in the play-off final.

Ben Chorley - A defender much like Scott Cuthbert, a warrior who never gave up, always put in a shift and won plenty of aerial battles.

Jimmy Smith - The midfielder was an absolute workhorse, won tackles, and always used to pop up with vital goals in key matches along the way.

Jonathan Tehoue - Only one game we even need to talk about here and that is when he cruised through the Arsenal defence to earn the O's a 1-1 draw at Brisbane Road and an FA Cup replay at the Emirates.

John Lundstram has extended his loan spell with Leyton Orient until the end of the play-offs (pic: Simon O'Connor) John Lundstram has extended his loan spell with Leyton Orient until the end of the play-offs (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Macauley Bonne - Macca was a big part of the National League title and the striker netted 45 goals in just two seasons at the club before getting a move to Championship outfit Charlton Athletic where he is still scoring goals.

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Dean Cox celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient during the League One 2013/14 play-off semi-final win over Peterborough United at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor). Dean Cox celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient during the League One 2013/14 play-off semi-final win over Peterborough United at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Kevin Lisbie celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient with team-mate David Mooney (pic: Simon O'Connor). Kevin Lisbie celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient with team-mate David Mooney (pic: Simon O'Connor).

David Mooney and Moses Odubajo celebrate a goal for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor) David Mooney and Moses Odubajo celebrate a goal for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Bromley FC player Ben Chorley was fined for taking a picture in court of Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon as he was sentenced for a public order offence. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire Bromley FC player Ben Chorley was fined for taking a picture in court of Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon as he was sentenced for a public order offence. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Orient's Jimmy Smith challenges Bury's Nicky Ajose (Pic: Simon O'Connor) Orient's Jimmy Smith challenges Bury's Nicky Ajose (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient's goalscorer Jonathan Tehoue runs at the Arsenal defence Leyton Orient's goalscorer Jonathan Tehoue runs at the Arsenal defence