Leyton Orient will offer 100 free tickets to NHS staff next season

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient will be offering 100 free tickets to each home game to NHS staff next season as a way to say thank you for the amazing work carried out in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic during the 2020/21 season.

The O’s will release more details on how NHS staff can claim these tickets in due course.

Chief Executive Danny Macklin said: “As a club we cannot thank enough the simply incredible work from the dedicated NHS staff and carers.

“This small gesture will hopefully allow local NHS staff to enjoy a game of football at The Breyer Group Stadium, and we can’t wait to welcome them along.”

NHS staff are amongst those who can benefit from discounted match tickets this season and discounted rates on 2020/21 Season Cards.

As a thank you for all that they do, members of the emergency services (police, fire & ambulance services), NHS staff, Armed Forces and Waltham Forest Council employees are able to purchase match tickets or 2020/21 Season Cards at Concession rate, which provides significant savings from adult prices.

Proof of status must accompany applications and be dated within the last two months.