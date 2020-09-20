Search

Leyton Orient and Tottenham Hotspur’s Carabao Cup tie postponed

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 September 2020

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient’s third round Carabao Cup clash with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur is not taking place this evening as scheduled. Discussions are ongoing between the relevant stakeholders in regards to the implications of the fixture not taking place tonight and a further update will be provided in due course. Leyton Orient, the EFL and the relevant authorities are conducting a thorough review of the club’s covid-19 secure procedures with the view to re-opening the stadium and training ground as soon as possible.

This announcement was expected since the O’s released a statement on Monday revealing a ‘number’ of their first-team players have tested positive for Covid-19 following the testing that took place on Saturday after a 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town in League Two.

Further news is expected to come out of this story throughout the week and a final decision on the outcome on the third round tie.

