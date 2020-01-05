Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient use break to work on problems and track down a few transfer targets

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 January 2020

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux in action for Swindon Town (Pic: David Davies/PA)

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux in action for Swindon Town (Pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Leyton Orient will be using time away from action to focus on improving on the training ground and looking where they can strengthen during the January transfer window.

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross EmbletonLeyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton

The O's were without a fixture at the weekend due to scheduled opponents Northampton Town being involved in the FA Cup third round, where they pulled off a shock 4-2 victory over Burton Albion.

But the Brisbane Road club had already got to work with the addition of goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux late last week, with more expected arrivals in the coming weeks.

Interim head coach Ross Embleton has insisted they will be doing everything they can to improve their fortunes.

"There are a number of different things that we're looking at right now," Embleton revealed.

"There are one or two other positions that we're monitoring at the moment in terms of who we bring in and in the same aspect if anyone was to be going out as well."

You may also want to watch:

Other than new signings to freshen up the squad, coach Embleton insists he will be working with the current crop to stamp out costly individual errors.

"It gives us however many days to get to work and it gives the boys that have played a lot of minutes a chance to recover," he added.

"Now it's about trying to apply ourselves better and it gives some time to work on the aspects where we feel we're falling short.

"I think the big thing for me where we've fell below par on a lot of occasions this season is the amount of silly errors and sloppy goals we've conceded gives us too much to do."

The O's now face an important period where they must start picking up results or be pulled into a relegation battle.

They have only won one of their last 11 league fixtures, although they have mustered up four draws along the way, but they know they need better to keep themselves clear of trouble.

Embleton and his side now face a busy month with games against Grimsby Town, Port Vale, Northampton Town, Newport County and Crewe Alexandra.

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient appoint Embleton as head coach

17 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient have confirmed the appointment of Ross Embleton as the club's head coach on a rolling 12-month contract.

Leyton Orient use break to work on problems and track down a few transfer targets

52 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux in action for Swindon Town (Pic: David Davies/PA)

Leyton Orient will be using time away from action to focus on improving on the training ground and looking where they can strengthen during the January transfer window.

West Ham handed home tie against West Brom

07:33 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates after seeing his sides score their fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

West Ham United have been drawn at home to high-flying Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup fourth round.

Arsenal to visit West Ham in FA Women's Cup

Yesterday, 18:20 Joshua Bunting
Lisa Evans of Arsenal holds off Laura Vetterlein of West Ham at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal Women have been handed a trip to West Ham in the fourth round of the FA Women's Cup.

London Lions crash out of the BBL Trophy to Solent Kestrels

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against the Solent Kestrels (Pic: Graham Hodges)

BBL Trophy: London Lions 82 Solent Kestrels 92

West Ham take the FA Cup seriously at last as they beat Gillingham

Yesterday, 12:42 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller in action during the FA Cup third round match at Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham.

Resolute defence and two late goals see Hammers through to round four

Essex Senior League: Ilford, Tower Hamlers and Clapton suffer defeats

Yesterday, 08:37 Jacob Ranson
Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Ilford, Tower Hamlets and Clapton all suffered defeats to start the new decade and mark the return of Essex Senior League football.

West Ham avoid FA Cup banana-skin with hard-working win at Gillingham

Sunday, January 5, 2020 Steve Blowers at the Priestfield Stadium
Gillingham's Brandon Hanlan (centre) and West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (left) battle for the ball during the FA Cup third round match at Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham.

Hammers book place in round four thanks to battling display and goals for Zabaleta and Fornals

PROMOTED CONTENT

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

Most read sport

West Ham handed home tie against West Brom

West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates after seeing his sides score their fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

League Two: Walsall 1 Leyton Orient 0

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton

East Enders pay their respects to Jimmy Davis

Leyton Orient appoint Embleton as head coach

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Arsenal to visit West Ham in FA Women's Cup

Lisa Evans of Arsenal holds off Laura Vetterlein of West Ham at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘Man and wife? No, we’re equal’ say Tower Hamlets’ first mixed sex civil partnership couple

Rachel and Jonny are the first mixed sex couple recognised as a civil partnership by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke

Bromley by Bow principal and Mile End community worker recognised in New Year’s Honours

Charlie Kennard has been awarded an MBE and Matthew Otubu has scooped a BEM in the New Year's Honours list. Picture: Charlie Kennard/Success Photography

Appeal for help to find girl, 16, missing from her East End home

Farida Begum was reported missing from her home. Picture: MPS

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient appoint Embleton as head coach

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient use break to work on problems and track down a few transfer targets

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux in action for Swindon Town (Pic: David Davies/PA)

West Ham handed home tie against West Brom

West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates after seeing his sides score their fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Tower Hamlets and Newham NHS chief receives CBE in New Year’s Honours list

East London Foundation Trust chief executive officer Dr Navina Evans received a CBE in the New Year's Honours List. Picture: ELFT.

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists