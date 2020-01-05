Leyton Orient use break to work on problems and track down a few transfer targets

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux in action for Swindon Town

Leyton Orient will be using time away from action to focus on improving on the training ground and looking where they can strengthen during the January transfer window.

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton

The O's were without a fixture at the weekend due to scheduled opponents Northampton Town being involved in the FA Cup third round, where they pulled off a shock 4-2 victory over Burton Albion.

But the Brisbane Road club had already got to work with the addition of goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux late last week, with more expected arrivals in the coming weeks.

Interim head coach Ross Embleton has insisted they will be doing everything they can to improve their fortunes.

"There are a number of different things that we're looking at right now," Embleton revealed.

"There are one or two other positions that we're monitoring at the moment in terms of who we bring in and in the same aspect if anyone was to be going out as well."

Other than new signings to freshen up the squad, coach Embleton insists he will be working with the current crop to stamp out costly individual errors.

"It gives us however many days to get to work and it gives the boys that have played a lot of minutes a chance to recover," he added.

"Now it's about trying to apply ourselves better and it gives some time to work on the aspects where we feel we're falling short.

"I think the big thing for me where we've fell below par on a lot of occasions this season is the amount of silly errors and sloppy goals we've conceded gives us too much to do."

The O's now face an important period where they must start picking up results or be pulled into a relegation battle.

They have only won one of their last 11 league fixtures, although they have mustered up four draws along the way, but they know they need better to keep themselves clear of trouble.

Embleton and his side now face a busy month with games against Grimsby Town, Port Vale, Northampton Town, Newport County and Crewe Alexandra.