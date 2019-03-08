We’re in control of our own destiny says Orient attacker Brophy

James Brophy celebrates with Craig Clay after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient attacker James Brophy says they’re still in control of their own destiny with four games left in the National League title race, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 24-year-old grabbed the winner in the 61st minute to seal the O’s 3-2 victory over Eastleigh after going 2-1 down after just 21 minutes at Brisbane Road.

An early brace from former O’s striker McCallum – despite a Josh Koroma equaliser – put the hosts on the back foot.

But striker Macaulay Bonne and former Swindon man Brophy both netted in the space of four minutes to win the match and put O’s two points clear of Salford City at the top of the table.

“This was our last game in hand and we wanted to stay in control of our own destiny and that’s what we’ve done,” said Brophy.

“We’ve got four games now and as long as we beat the other team’s results then we win the league and complete our objective.”

Brophy praised the character shown by the squad to battle back for the second match in a row after also going 2-0 down to Halifax Town on Saturday before eventually earning a 2-2 draw.

“I thought Saturday we possibly did enough to turn the game round and get all three points.

“We had to dig deep again, falling behind to two goals that were avoidable and come back to win the game.”

He also heaped praise on the Orient faithful for sticking with them in both home fixtures this week.

“The gaffer mentioned it about Saturday and about how the crowd stayed with us and they did that again,” he added.

“I think the players really feel that, we know we’re strong as a group and we’ve got the spirit within the group to come back, but to have the fans behind us like that means a lot and give us that extra push.”

Brophy has had to operate as a wing-back, winger, and an attacking midfielder in recent matches. And the former Edgware youngster says he enjoyed playing in behind Bonne alongside Koroma.

“I know what my strengths are and that’s running at people, so the formation gave Koroma and I a lot of licence to get at their back three.”

Leyton Orient: Brill, Ling (Harrold 80), Ekpiteta, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, Lawless (Dayton 40), Clay, Brophy, Koroma, Bonne. Unused subs: Sargeant, Maguire-Drew, Simpson.

Attendance: 5,203 (159 Eastleigh supporters).