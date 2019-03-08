Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

We’re in control of our own destiny says Orient attacker Brophy

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 April 2019

James Brophy celebrates with Craig Clay after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

James Brophy celebrates with Craig Clay after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient attacker James Brophy says they’re still in control of their own destiny with four games left in the National League title race, writes Jacob Ranson.

The 24-year-old grabbed the winner in the 61st minute to seal the O’s 3-2 victory over Eastleigh after going 2-1 down after just 21 minutes at Brisbane Road.

An early brace from former O’s striker McCallum – despite a Josh Koroma equaliser – put the hosts on the back foot.

But striker Macaulay Bonne and former Swindon man Brophy both netted in the space of four minutes to win the match and put O’s two points clear of Salford City at the top of the table.

“This was our last game in hand and we wanted to stay in control of our own destiny and that’s what we’ve done,” said Brophy.

“We’ve got four games now and as long as we beat the other team’s results then we win the league and complete our objective.”

Brophy praised the character shown by the squad to battle back for the second match in a row after also going 2-0 down to Halifax Town on Saturday before eventually earning a 2-2 draw.

“I thought Saturday we possibly did enough to turn the game round and get all three points.

“We had to dig deep again, falling behind to two goals that were avoidable and come back to win the game.”

He also heaped praise on the Orient faithful for sticking with them in both home fixtures this week.

“The gaffer mentioned it about Saturday and about how the crowd stayed with us and they did that again,” he added.

“I think the players really feel that, we know we’re strong as a group and we’ve got the spirit within the group to come back, but to have the fans behind us like that means a lot and give us that extra push.”

Brophy has had to operate as a wing-back, winger, and an attacking midfielder in recent matches. And the former Edgware youngster says he enjoyed playing in behind Bonne alongside Koroma.

“I know what my strengths are and that’s running at people, so the formation gave Koroma and I a lot of licence to get at their back three.”

Leyton Orient: Brill, Ling (Harrold 80), Ekpiteta, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, Lawless (Dayton 40), Clay, Brophy, Koroma, Bonne. Unused subs: Sargeant, Maguire-Drew, Simpson.

Attendance: 5,203 (159 Eastleigh supporters).

Latest East London Sports News

We’re in control of our own destiny says Orient attacker Brophy

42 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
James Brophy celebrates with Craig Clay after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient attacker James Brophy says they’re still in control of their own destiny with four games left in the National League title race, writes Jacob Ranson.

West Ham defender still learning from first Premier League season

12:43 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri battle for the ball

Fredericks full of praise for coach Pellegrini

Orient coach Edinburgh praised excellent display in Eastleigh win

10:41 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh praised his side’s ‘excellent’ performance as they fought back to seal a 3-2 victory over Eastleigh.

Late Leyton Orient fight back sends them top of the National League

Yesterday, 21:42 Jacob Ranson at Brisbane Road
Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma celebrates after scoring the O's first goal at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Leyton Orient 3 Eastleigh 2

West Ham full-back springs to defence of his striker team-mate

Yesterday, 16:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks looks on

Arnautovic is a vital player and a top team-mate says Fredericks

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Eastleigh

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Jay Simpson moves the ball on for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh may make changes to his O’s team for the visit of Paul McCallum’s Spitfires with Marvin Ekpiteta available again

West Ham fail to heed Hazard warning as Chelsea star steals the show

Yesterday, 13:37 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic heads wide during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

did Hammers second-half fight-back deserve some reward?

East London secure victory over Ilford and now prepare for a play-off clash at Holt

Yesterday, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from the match between East London and Ilford Wanderers at the Memorial Ground (pic Tim Edwards)

East London secured a 29-10 win over local rivals Ilford Wanderers and go into next week’s promotion play-off game off the back of 11 successive victories in all competitions.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: 10-day music and community festival returns to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class live music Pictures: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park this May with a multi-flavoured line-up of big-name music acts and a free community festival.

Organised by AEG Presents, the 10-day event will take place between May 24 and June 2 following on from its successful debut in 2018.

All Points East: 10-day music and community festival returns to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
In The Neighbourhood will feature a variety of family activities and entertainment Photo: Rory James

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park this May with a multi-flavoured line-up of big-name music acts and a free community festival.

Organised by AEG Presents, the 10-day event will take place between May 24 and June 2 following on from its successful debut in 2018.

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Live

We’re in control of our own destiny says Orient attacker Brophy

42 minutes ago
James Brophy celebrates with Craig Clay after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient attacker James Brophy says they’re still in control of their own destiny with four games left in the National League title race, writes Jacob Ranson.

View Live

Breaking news

We’re in control of our own destiny says Orient attacker Brophy

42 minutes ago
James Brophy celebrates with Craig Clay after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient attacker James Brophy says they’re still in control of their own destiny with four games left in the National League title race, writes Jacob Ranson.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

I knew Harrold would be ready, says O’s boss

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players after Matt Harrold's late equaliser at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Late Leyton Orient fight back sends them top of the National League

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma celebrates after scoring the O's first goal at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Eastleigh

Jay Simpson moves the ball on for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s have to think late equaliser will make difference, says Harrold

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold manages to deflect the ball into the corner to equalise against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Did you capture Vallance Road traffic accident with OAP on your dashcam?

Vallance Road in Whitechapel... where pedestrian, 75, was in road accident with lorry outsdie petrol station, 10.15pm, April 8. Picture: Google

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Drug dens closed down in Whitechapel after Met Police raids off Commercial Road

Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, scene of drugs raids on four premises involving 40 Met Police officers. Picture: Google

Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

Abdi Ahmed Shire. Picture: City of London Police

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

We’re in control of our own destiny says Orient attacker Brophy

James Brophy celebrates with Craig Clay after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham defender still learning from first Premier League season

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri battle for the ball

Orient coach Edinburgh praised excellent display in Eastleigh win

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

‘Give up smoking for Ramadan’ Tower Hamlets Council urges Muslim worshippers

Mayor John Biggs...

New measures to stop illegal street trading on Tower Bridge

The new measures will stop illegal street traders on Tower Bridge. Pic: City of London Corporation
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists