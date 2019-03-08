O’s Brophy insists end product got them across the line

James Brophy celebrates with Craig Clay after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient attacker James Brophy insists the end product helped them across the line in their 3-2 victory over Eastleigh.

Goals from Josh Koroma, Macaulay Bonne and himself helped them seal the three points over the Spitfires – despite a brace from former O’s man Paul McCallum at Brisbane Road.

And the 24-year-old insists the way the goals were scored and when shows what the squad is about this season.

“I think the goals exemplify what we are as a team, I think everyone played their part in the goals, and they were team goals that we got from one pitch to the other very quickly.

“Like I said final bit were very precise and that’s why we were able to finish them off.”

The former Swindon man revealed Edinburgh told them to keep to the game plan after going into the half-time trailing 2-1.

“I think it was we’ve played well, we’re creating chances, two avoidable goals and we need to be more aggressive when they pick up the ball and on the counter attack to win it back early.

“It was all about that final action as we were creating chances similar to Saturday but we needed to finish them off and we did that in the second-half.”

Right-back Sam Ling came back into the starting line-up following a spell on the sidelines through injury and picked up two assists including Brophy’s match winner.

“Especially for my goal, him and Dayts (James Dayton) worked very well together, but that shows as a group that everyone is ready to come in when they need too.

“He’s come back in as quick as he can and he’s made a impact, which is what we need from the whole squad in the last four games of the season.”

He also gave a special mention to fellow attacker Josh Koroma who netted his eleven goal of the campaign in the first-half.

“Josh is a special talent, we see it everyday in training and he’s delivering it in games now consistently, which is what we need from him as a team.

“He just needs to carry on and give us that extra push as we know he can create something out of nothing.”