Orient coach Edinburgh praised excellent display in Eastleigh win

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh praised his side’s ‘excellent’ performance as they fought back to seal a 3-2 victory over Eastleigh.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The O’s were 2-1 down to Ben Strevens’ men after 21 minutes due to a brace from former striker Paul McCallum – despite a Josh Koroma goal at Brisbane Road.

Two second-half goals from club’s top goal scorer Macaulay Bonne and James Brophy earnt Edinburgh’s men three points and sent back to the top of the National League.

“I thought thoroughly deserved; again I thought barring the two disappointing goals, I thought we were excellent throughout the game,” the 49-year-old said.

“I thought we picked up where we left off Saturday and took that into (Tuesday) against difficult opponents and a difficult marksman who caused problems when the ball went into the box.

“A good three points and we go back to the top of the league.”

The former Gillingham boss insists he always backed his squad to come through in their game in hand on title rivals Salford City and Solihull Moors.

They now sit two points clear of ‎The Ammies with four matches left to play this campaign.

“It was, but I said that in my notes that I back these players, I have no doubts as when it’s been asked or called upon they’ve delivered and they did that.”

Although, Edinburgh was disappointing to concede twice, as former West Ham man McCallum headed home twice from inside the box to take his tally up to 25 goals for the season.

The O’s have now conceded six times in the last three fixtures – despite keeping 21 clean sheets in all competitions this season.

“It has, they were coming frequently, but the last three games we’ve lost the knowledge of how to defend our box.

“I guess that comes with the magnitude of the games, what it means, and we just need to get back to basics on that front.

“Other than that I thought we were excellent and scored some very good goals.”