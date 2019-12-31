Search

Coach Embleton feels Walsall defeat summarised Leyton Orient's season

PUBLISHED: 12:30 02 January 2020

Lee Angol fires goalwards (pic Simon O'Connor)

Lee Angol fires goalwards (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton felt the 1-0 defeat to Walsall was a summary of their season so far as conceding a sloppy goal cost them yet again.

A 43rd minute goal from Josh Gordon sealed the three points for the Saddlers much to Embleton's disappointment.

The hosts Cameron Pring was sent off in the 66th minute of the match at the Bescot Stadium but the O's failed to capitalise on the man advantage.

"Extremely and I think the biggest frustration for me and I'm sure for everyone in the dressing room and the supporters is that for me is pretty much our season in a nutshell so far.

"Under perform, don't quite compete in first halves, make errors, give away poor goals and give ourselves a lot to do in the second half then come away saying we should have got something out of it.

"Every now and then you do get something out of it, but you can't keep banking on pulling a rabbit out of the hat in the second-half, and I think that's what we've done on too many occasions this season."

Embleton felt it was a slow start and was keen to get through to half-time to allow them to change personnel and formation but they failed to do that.

"We didn't get out the traps for a number of different reasons in the first-half, we didn't quite go with the game plan or get to grips with the game plan that we thought would be successful for us.

"With however many minutes it was on the clock, I got the boys together and said we're going to change the shape, and it's now about getting through to half-time.

"The mindset is to be switched on, get to half-time, and make the changes we feel will help us perform better in the second-half but the goal was pretty poor to be honest."

The O's also failed to create many chances to give themselves any hope.

"Not enough shots on target, there were enough balls into the box, and enough half chances from distance from neither team.

"Neither team troubled the goalkeepers, which is disappointing as it's something we've not had much chance to work on in terms of the amount of games over the last few weeks, but we've talked about it."

West Ham play with New Year resolution as Moyes inspires team to thumping win

12:52 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Come on the feel the Moyes at the London Stadium

Four-midable West Ham crush Bournemouth for much-needed home victory

Yesterday, 19:50 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

New Hammers boss Moyes inspires team to thumping win over Cherries

League Two: Walsall 1 Leyton Orient 0

Yesterday, 16:58 Lee Power
Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton

Leyton Orient made a losing start to 2020 with a slender defeat against the Saddlers at Banks's Stadium on New Year's Day.

Embleton more comfortable about being in charge of O's

Yesterday, 09:00 Jacob Ranson
Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton revealed he is beginning to feel more comfortable in his role as each game passes as they head into the New Year.

Our West Ham team of the decade

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

See who has made the West Ham United team of the decade

Our Leyton Orient team of the decade

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Orient keeper Eldin Jakupovic produces a save against Oldham (pic: Simon O'Connor)

From Moses Odubajo to John Lundstram, see who has made the Leyton Orient team of the decade

Leyton Orient host local homeless men

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 Muhammad Ismael
Leyton Orient hosted locals from the Seaman's Rest, which welcomes homeless men, at their Boxing Day match (pic Emdad Rahman)

Leyton Orient held a dinner for East London locals during their Boxing Day match against Colchester United.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

