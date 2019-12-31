Coach Embleton feels Walsall defeat summarised Leyton Orient's season

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton felt the 1-0 defeat to Walsall was a summary of their season so far as conceding a sloppy goal cost them yet again.

A 43rd minute goal from Josh Gordon sealed the three points for the Saddlers much to Embleton's disappointment.

The hosts Cameron Pring was sent off in the 66th minute of the match at the Bescot Stadium but the O's failed to capitalise on the man advantage.

"Extremely and I think the biggest frustration for me and I'm sure for everyone in the dressing room and the supporters is that for me is pretty much our season in a nutshell so far.

"Under perform, don't quite compete in first halves, make errors, give away poor goals and give ourselves a lot to do in the second half then come away saying we should have got something out of it.

"Every now and then you do get something out of it, but you can't keep banking on pulling a rabbit out of the hat in the second-half, and I think that's what we've done on too many occasions this season."

Embleton felt it was a slow start and was keen to get through to half-time to allow them to change personnel and formation but they failed to do that.

"We didn't get out the traps for a number of different reasons in the first-half, we didn't quite go with the game plan or get to grips with the game plan that we thought would be successful for us.

"With however many minutes it was on the clock, I got the boys together and said we're going to change the shape, and it's now about getting through to half-time.

"The mindset is to be switched on, get to half-time, and make the changes we feel will help us perform better in the second-half but the goal was pretty poor to be honest."

The O's also failed to create many chances to give themselves any hope.

"Not enough shots on target, there were enough balls into the box, and enough half chances from distance from neither team.

"Neither team troubled the goalkeepers, which is disappointing as it's something we've not had much chance to work on in terms of the amount of games over the last few weeks, but we've talked about it."