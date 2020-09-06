Leyton Orient and West Ham both draw out home ties in Carabao Cup

Leyton Orient have been drawn at home to League One outfit Plymouth Argyle in the second round of the Carabao Cup as neighbours West Ham United draw out Charlton Athletic.

Ross Embleton’s men will host the newly-promoted side on Wednesday, September 16 – subject to change as they look to continue progressing.

The O’s bagged a spot in the second round of the competition with a superb second-half performance to seal a 2-1 victory over League Two rivals Forest Green Rovers.

Goals from Danny Johnson and Conor Wilkinson saw them through while their opponents sealed a 3-2 win over Championship side Queens Park Rangers in their first round tie.

Neighbours West Ham will also play at home but they will face London rivals and recently relegated Charlton Athletic in their second round tie.

The Hammers enter the competition at this stage and will be expected to progress into the third round being heavy favourites in that tie.